Lightstone Capital Hires Perry Freitas to Lead CRE Debt Originations

Lightstone Capital has a new captain at the helm of its CRE debt investment strategy.

The lending firm announced on Wednesday that it has hired Perry Freitas as managing director of originations. A 22-year industry veteran, Perry will lead the sourcing and structuring of Lightstone Capital’s national commercial real estate debt originations.

Prior to joining Lightstone Capital, Freitas spent more than 21 years at hudson realty capital in New York City, where he most recently served as managing director and directed $4 billion of transactions, while also closing $2 billion worth of originations during his tenure.

Eugene Rozovsky, senior managing director of Lightstone Capital, called Freitas a “highly regarded and seasoned commercial real estate professional” in a statement announcing the hire.

“We are thrilled to welcome Perry to the Lightstone Capital team and look forward to seeing first-hand the creativity Perry will be able to apply to our originations and structuring,” said Rozovsky.

Freitas began his career as an analyst at SWH Funding Corp between 2002 and 2003.

He joined Hudson Realty Capital in January 2003 and quickly established himself, moving from vice president to managing director within nine years. He spent time on the Hudson Realty Capital and RXR joint venture team, which formed in 2022, and has deployed more than $750 million in preferred equity and debt into different real estate deals. Freitas also oversaw originations at Hudson Realty Finance, a limited liability corporation that served as a Department of Housing and Urban Development [HUD] affordable housing lending platform.

Lightstone Capital, the debt financing arm of Lightstone Group, has been busy in 2024. In July, the firm provided a $34 million in bridge loan financing to Manhattan Building Company to complete the last phase of construction for 40 Center Street, an 80-unit multifamily development in downtown Jersey City, N.J.

Lightstone Group also launched a $500 million rescue capital platform in March with the intention of deploying debt and equity into underwater multifamily, industrial and hospitality assets.

Brian Pascus can be reached at bpascus@commercialobserver.com