Moviegoers, grab your soda and popcorn, because Regal Cinemas will premiere its first movie theater in the Bronx later this month.

Regal, which has theaters across Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens, signed a lease in mid-January for 58,000 square feet at the Feil Organization’s Concourse Plaza shopping mall at 200-238 East 161st Street, according to the landlord.

The theater, called Regal Concourse, will open in the Bronx’s Concourse Village neighborhood later this month with events on March 19 and 20, when guests can see new movies for just $3, including $3 popcorn and $3 soft drinks, with all proceeds going to charity, Feil said.

Regal Concourse’s official grand opening will be on March 21, with the 2025 films “Snow White” and “The Alto Knights” playing, according to Feil. The Regal theater will replace the old Concourse Plaza Multiplex Cinemas, which closed in May.

“After the previous movie theater operator at Concourse Plaza vacated last year, we worked tirelessly to ensure the Bronx community had access to a quality theater, an essential community amenity,” Randall Briskin, vice president of retail leasing at Feil, said in a statement. “We are confident that Regal will provide the Bronx with the exceptional cinema experience its residents deserve.”

The length of the lease and asking rent were unclear, but a report from RM Friedland found retail rents in the Bronx averaged $58.64 per square foot during the second quarter of 2024 (the most recent data available).

No outside brokers were involved in the deal, as it was handled in-house between the landlord and tenant, a spokesperson for Feil said. A spokesperson for Regal did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Regal’s new Bronx theater will feature 10 screens with fully reclining seats, a new surround sound system and laser projection, Feil said.

The roughly 436,000-square-foot Concourse Plaza shopping center is a 10-minute walk from Yankee Stadium and is anchored by supermarket Food Bazaar.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.