Indian restaurant company Kappa Chakka Kandhari is set to open its first U.S. eatery in Manhattan’s Garment District, Commercial Observer has learned.

The new restaurant, which is yet to have a name, has signed a 10-year lease for 9,400 square feet on the ground floor, lower level and mezzanine floor of the eretz group’s 252 West 37th Street, according to RJB Real Estate’s Abraham Smouha, who brokered the deal for the tenant.

The eatery will be run by chef and Kappa co-founder Regi Mathew, who has over 30 years of experience and has won multiple awards for his cooking, Smouha said. The spot will mark Kappa’s first venture into the U.S. after opening two restaurants in India: in Chennai and Bengaluru, according to its website.

The asking rent was unclear, but a report from CBRE found retail rents in Manhattan averaged $716 per square foot during the third quarter of 2024.

Eretz’s Nicholas Mok brokered the deal for the landlord. A spokesperson for Kappa did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while a spokesperson for Eretz could not be reached for comment.

It’s unclear when the Indian restaurant will open at 252 West 37th Street, which was previously occupied by restaurant District Social.

The news also comes after Wells Fargo began foreclosure actions on Eretz’s 17-story Garment District office and retail building in April, as CO previously reported. The 140,000-square-foot tower has an outstanding debt of $34.5 million.

The lawsuit alleged that Eretz principal Abraham Talassazan failed to pay back its loan when the debt matured in January, CO reported.

