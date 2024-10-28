Finance  ·  Refinance
New York City

Deutsche Bank Provides Sam Chang With $65M Refi for Long Island City Hotel

Chang opened the Springhill Suites New York Queens in 2023

By October 28, 2024 4:59 pm
reprints
Long Island City Gantry Plaza Park.
Long Island City. PHOTO: Sascha Kilmer/Getty Images

Sam Chang’s McSam Hotel Group has secured a $65 million loan to refinance the Springhill Suites New York Queens, a 270-room hotel operated by Marriott in Long Island City.

PincusCo first reported the financing. 

SEE ALSO: ConnectOne Bank Leads $29M Loan for Connecticut Apartments Project

Deutsche Bank (DB) provided the refinancing through its Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, and Deutsche Bank Director David Addison and Vice President Daniel Eisenberg signed the loan documents, according to property records. Sam Chang signed for McSam Hotel Group. 

Located at 38-39 Ninth Street in Long Island City, Queens, the Springhill Suites New York Queens opened in 2023 and was developed by Chang in coordination with M&R Management

Chang originally envisioned a 324-key hotel on the site. He bought the property in June 2018 for $10.1 million, according to property records. 

The Long Island City hotel features a fitness lounge and on-site parking. The hotel is near the Queensboro Bridge and is a short drive from nearby LaGuardia Airport

McSam Hotel Group and Deutsche Bank did not respond to requests for comment. 

Brian Pascus can be reached at bpascus@commercialobserver.com

Daniel Eisenberg, David Addison, Sam Chang, Springhill Suites New York Queens, Deutsche Bank, M&R Management, McSam Hotel Group
ConnectOne Bank CEO Frank Sorrentino III and the Ponemah Mill Complex.
Finance  ·  Construction
Connecticut

ConnectOne Bank Leads $29M Loan for Connecticut Apartments Project

By Andrew Coen
Design + Construction  ·  Finance
National

CMBS Interest Rates Down Since July

By Mike Haas
Onay Payne.
Finance  ·  Investments & Sales
National

Dual Mandate: How Manulife’s Onay Payne Balances Smart Investing With ESG Concerns

By Brian Pascus