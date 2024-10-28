Finance  ·  Construction
Connecticut

ConnectOne Bank Leads $29M Loan for Connecticut Apartments Project

By October 28, 2024 3:31 pm
reprints
ConnectOne Bank CEO Frank Sorrentino III and the Ponemah Mill Complex.
ConnectOne Bank CEO Frank Sorrentino III and the Ponemah Mill Complex. PHOTOS: Amber De Vos/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images; Pi.1415926535/CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons

O’Neill Group has nabbed $28.75 million of construction financing to build a multifamily development in eastern Connecticut, Commercial Observer has leaned,

ConnectOne Bank supplied a $22.5 million loan for O’Neill Group’s The South Mill Lofts, a 146-unit apartment project in Norwich, Conn. The Connecticut Housing Finance Authority also provided an additional $6.25 million of funding for the development through its Build For CT program.

SEE ALSO: Deutsche Bank Provides Sam Chang With $65M Refi for Long Island City Hotel

Located at 607 Norwich Avenue in Northwich’s Taftville section, The South Mill Lofts project is the fourth phase of O’Neill’s redevelopment of the Ponemah Mill Complex the firm acquired in 2008. Property amenities include a lounge, wet bar, fitness center, sauna, game room, theater, library, and outdoor barbeque area. 

C.H. Kauffman & Associates owner Chaz Kauffman arranged the transaction.

Kaufman said in a statement that the loan marks the ninth it has facilitated for O’Neil Group, including financing a previous phase of the Ponemah Mill Complex redevelopment. 

Officials at ConnectOne Bank, the CHFA and O’Neill Group did not immediately return requests for comment.

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com 

Chaz Kauffman, Connecticut Housing Finance Authority, C.H. Kauffman & Associates, ConnectOne Bank, O'Neill Group
Long Island City Gantry Plaza Park.
Finance  ·  Refinance
New York City

Deutsche Bank Provides Sam Chang With $65M Refi for Long Island City Hotel

By Brian Pascus
Design + Construction  ·  Finance
National

CMBS Interest Rates Down Since July

By Mike Haas
Onay Payne.
Finance  ·  Investments & Sales
National

Dual Mandate: How Manulife’s Onay Payne Balances Smart Investing With ESG Concerns

By Brian Pascus