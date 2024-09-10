Smith Hill Capital, Bain Capital Lend $57M on Nashville Hotel 

A joint venture between Affinius Capital and Westmont Hospitality has secured a $57 million loan to refinance a Hilton-branded Nashville hotel, Commercial Observer has learned.

Smith Hill Capital and Bain Capital’s special situations teams provided the first-mortgage loan on the sponsorship’s Embassy Suites by Hilton Nashville Airport.

“Despite uncertain market conditions, our platform continues to provide capital solutions for hospitality owners and their assets,” Brendan McCormick, managing principal of Smith Hill Capital, said in a statement. “The Embassy Suites by Hilton Nashville Airport is a high-quality asset with strong sponsorship that aligns very well with our goal of providing loans to institutional quality sponsors.”

Eastdil Secured arranged the transaction.

Located at 10 Century Boulevard, the 305-key hotel sits within close proximity to Nashville International Airport and is roughly a 15-minute drive to Downtown Nashville. Its amenities include an airport shuttle, a fitness center, a business center, an indoor pool and more than 6,000 square feet of meeting space.

Officials at Bain Capital, Affinius Capital and Westmont Hospitality did not immediately return requests for comment.

