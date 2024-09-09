Sales  ·  Land
Florida

Related and Integra Paid $100M for the St. Regis Condo Site in Miami

By September 9, 2024 5:05 pm
Jorge Pérez, Related Group founder and CEO, and a rendering of St. Regis Residences, Miami.
Jorge Pérez, Related Group founder and CEO, and a rendering of St. Regis Residences, Miami. PHOTO: Courtesy Related Group; RENDERING: Courtesy Binyan Studios

Jorge M. Pérez’s Related Group with Integra Investments closed on the $100 million purchase of a waterfront property in Miami’s Brickell district, where the St. Regis-branded condo development will rise. 

The sale comes just days after the joint venture secured a $527 million loan from Tyko Capital to build the 50-story condo tower at 1809 Brickell Avenue, which faces Biscayne Bay. Proceeds of the loan also covered the acquisition, said representatives for Related and Integra. 

SEE ALSO: Advanced Real Estate Pays $62M for Downtown L.A. Apartment Building

The joint venture purchased the 3.1-acre property from an affiliate of Integra, which had paid $14 million a decade ago, according to property records. Integra remains a partner on the St. Regis Residences, Miami project, the representatives added.  

The site was home to George Humphrey Towers, a 211,121-square-foot rental building for seniors completed in 1966. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development managed the 17-story rental until 2019, per the Miami Herald

Its replacement, the Robert A.M. Stern Architects-designed St. Regis Residences, is set to feature 152 units. Over 60 percent of units are under contract, according to a representative for Related. The projected sellout is estimated at $1 billion.

The tower is the latest luxury condo tower to rise in Brickell. 

Related nabbed a $328 million from Bank OZK to build Baccarat Residences earlier this year. Mast Capital is building the Cipriani-branded development after securing a $600 million debt package. Along Brickell Avenue, Oko Group and Cain International’s Una Residences is also under construction.  

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com

Miami, St. Regis, St. Regis Residences, Integra Investments, Related Group
