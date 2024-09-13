PGIM Real Estate has a new leader in its international equity division.

The asset management behemoth announced Wednesday that it has appointed Richard Price as its new managing director and senior portfolio manager of international equity. Price will specialize in managing the firm’s European, Latin American and Asia Pacific real estate investment strategies.

Price joins from BGO, where he served as chief operating officer of the firm’s global capital raising and investments group and co-headed the firm’s prop-tech innovation and investments strategy.

PGIM Real Estate co-CEO Raimondo Amabile noted that real estate markets in Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America have been repriced in this latest cycle, and that the firm hired Price because of his experience in those disparate arenas.

“We believe Richard’s multifaceted background will complement the strengths of PGIM Real Estate’s European, Asia Pacific and Latin American portfolio management teams, and we are pleased to have someone of his caliber join our company,” said Amabile.

Price previously worked at Accord Group, ING Clarion and ING Real Estate Management, and he spent a decade in Hong Kong as the CEO of CBRE Global Investors.

