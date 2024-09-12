Pizza Shop Paulie Gee’s Cutting Out a 4K-SF Slice of Retail in Gowanus

Paulie Gee’s Slice Shop is cooking up a Gowanus, Brooklyn, location after signing a 4,400-square-foot lease.

The popular pizzeria is opening one of its slice shops on two floors and a terrace at 305 Nevins Street with a 10-year term baked into the deal with the landlord, Brodsky Organization and Avery Hall Investments, according to the brokers on the deal, Atlantic Retail NYC.

The brokerage did not provide a slice of what asking rent is like in the building, but the median price per square foot for Brooklyn retail was $598 in the second quarter of 2024, according to a report from PropertyShark.

“Paulie Gee’s is a perfect fit for our Gowanus project and a great complement to the Royal Palms Shuffleboard Club,” Brett Fishman, director of retail and commercial real estate for Brodsky, said in a statement. Royal Palms is a bar, restaurant and shuffleboard venue around the corner at 514 Union Street, and Fishman predicted the pizzeria will be a welcome neighbor.

“[Its] strong reputation and loyal following will attract visitors and residents alike, contributing to the overall vitality of the neighborhood,” he said.

Atlantic Retail’s Joe Mastromonaco, Evan Clements, Austin Knief and Colleen Morrissey represented both the landlord and the tenant in the deal.

Paulie Gee’s started slicing its wood-fired pies in Greenpoint in 2010 at 60 Greenpoint Avenue mainly as a sit-down restaurant serving full pies. It later expanded to open a slice shop down the block, and the company will have three locations citywide when the Gowanus space opens in early 2025.

It also has locations in Columbus, Chicago, Baltimore and Philadelphia.

The Gowanus outpost comes after Paulie Gee’s had a shakeup in its management. Founder Paul Giannone stepped back from running the Greenpoint Avenue location earlier this year and gave control of the dough to longtime employee Dylan Schwartz, Eater New York reported. Giannone will still be involved in the business but will be more focused on his growing number of slice shops.

The pizzeria will take the space in the Gowanus neighborhood formerly occupied by Ample Hills Creamery, according to the Atlantic Retail.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.