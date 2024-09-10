NYC Health + Hospitals Takes 10K SF at Murray Hill Medical Building

NYC Health + Hospitals has signed a 10,000-square-foot lease to move its health center for people impacted by 9/11 to Meyer Equities’ medical building at 145 East 32nd Street in Murray Hill, Commercial Observer has learned.

The nonprofit corporation, which operates the city’s public health care facilities, will have reign over the entire seventh floor of the property after signing a lease for 11 years and eight months, according to tenant broker Helmsley Spear.

SEE ALSO: Bridgewater Set to Sign Lease for First NYC Office at 295 Fifth Avenue

Health + Hospitals will use the new site to relocate a branch of its World Trade Center Environmental Health Center from Bellevue Hospital, the brokerage said. The new health center is about eight blocks from the current one.

“This facility is a center of excellence dedicated to the assessment and treatment of World Trade Center-related conditions,” Helmsley Spear’s Michael Dubin, who brokered the deal for the tenant, said in a statement. “The lease extension, and the confidence shown in this location, will ensure that New Yorkers who were affected by 9/11 will continue to have access to a convenient and strategic Manhattan medical office location.”

Asking rent was $55 per square foot, according to Josef Yadgarov of Wexler Healthcare & Commercial Properties at The Corcoran Group, who brokered the deal for the landlord along with Paul Wexler and Alisia Ramlochan.

Martin Meyer, principal at Meyer Equities, told Commercial Observer the firm is “happy to have Health + Hospitals join [their] tenant roster” and is “wishing them success in their new space.”

Health + Hospitals provides patient care at 70 locations throughout New York City, including 50 Water Street, where it signed a 25-year lease for over half a million square feet in January 2019.

The nonprofit is set to occupy its new space at 145 East 32nd Street within the next 90 days, a spokesperson for Helmsley Spear told CO. It is one of three WTC Environmental Health Centers throughout the city, with the other two in Lower Manhattan and Elmhurst, Queens.

The 120,000-square-foot medical building between Third and Lexington avenues is also home to the Albert Ellis Institute, a psychotherapy training institute that signed an 8,000-square-foot sublease from a subsidiary of Quest Diagnostics in 2013.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.