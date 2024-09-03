Finance  ·  Construction
New York City

Northwind Lends $63M on Gramercy Condos Project 

By September 3, 2024 5:29 pm
reprints
350 East 18th Street, and Ran Eliasaf of Northwind Group.
A rendering for 305 1st Avenue and Ran Eliasaf of Northwind Group. PHOTO AND RENDERING: Courtesy Northwind Group

A joint venture between T&E 1 Development and Minrav Group has sealed $63 million of construction financing to build a condominium development in Manhattan’s Gramercy neighborhood, Commercial Observer has learned.

Northwind Group provided the first-mortgage loan on the sponsorship’s planned 54-unit condo project at 305 First Avenue.  

SEE ALSO: Sixth Street Buys Out Last Bit of TPG’s Stake in $1B Deal

Ran Eliasaf, founder and managing partner of Northwind Group, said in a statement that the 301 First Avenue project will deliver “well-crafted units and enhance the condominium offerings in Gramercy.” 

Cooper-Horowitz’s Richard Horowitz and Ryan Horowitz arranged the transaction. 

Minrav acquired the property along with parcels at 307, 309 and 311 First Avenue in early 2020 for $28.5 million, according to Traded. Foundation and excavation work has commenced for the 13-story property, with the project slated for completion in 2026. 

The property will have building amenities such as a fitness center, a rooftop terrace, a residents’ lounge and a doorman. It will also include 18 parking spaces. 

ARC Architecture + Design Studio is the architect for the project. 

Officials at Minrav Group did not immediately return a request for comment. T&E 1 Development declined to comment. 

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com 

Ran Eliasaf, Richard Horowitz, Ryan Horowitz, ARC Architecture + Design Studio, Cooper Horowitz, Minrav Group, Northwind Group, T&E 1 Development
TPG CEO Jon Winkelried.
Finance
National

Sixth Street Buys Out Last Bit of TPG’s Stake in $1B Deal

By Mark Hallum
Brent Mayo, executive managing director of data center and digital infrastructure capital markets at Newmark, and computer servers in a data center.
Finance  ·  Acquisition
National

Cerberus Closes $200M Credit Facility for U.S. Data Center Acquisitions

By Andrew Coen
An illustration of a man with a monocled eyeglass examining forms while a line of anxious people wait for him.
Finance  ·  Features
Washington DC

Tighter Fannie, Freddie Underwriting Unnerves Commercial Real Estate

By Andrew Coen