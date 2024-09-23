Simone Development Companies’ medical building in the Bronx is getting a new tenant.

NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital, one of the nation’s largest health care systems, has signed a 10,189-square-foot lease at 2510 Westchester Avenue for between 10 and 15 years to open a primary care center at the site, according to a spokesperson for Simone.

“We are pleased to welcome NewYork-Presbyterian to one of the East Bronx’s top medical office properties,” Joe Simone, president of Simone, said in a statement. “NewYork-Presbyterian’s presence at 2510 Westchester Avenue complements the outstanding medical tenant roster at this facility.”

The spokesperson declined to provide the asking rent in the deal.

Simone’s Josh Gopan led an in-house brokerage team in direct negotiations with the tenant, the spokesperson said.

NewYork-Presbyterian has more than 450 locations across Westchester, N.Y., and New York City, including its Weill Cornell Medical Center at 525 East 68th Street and its Columbia University Irving Medical Center at 622 West 168th Street.

“NewYork-Presbyterian is dedicated to providing the highest quality care to patients and the communities we serve, and we look forward to expanding our care in the Bronx community,” Joe Ienuso, senior vice president of real estate at the hospital, said in a statement. “At this new location, patients can access exceptional obstetrics and gynecology care, as well as primary care services.”

2510 Westchester Avenue sits two blocks south of the intersection of Westchester and Tremont avenues, not far from the Hutchinson River Parkway. Tenants at Simone’s three-story, 60,000-square-foot facility include a range of medical companies such as cardiologist practice KezMed Medical PC, which leased 2,175 square feet in March 2022.

Simone has established a large medical presence in the Bronx, where it also owns the sprawling 42-acre, 1.4 million-square-foot Hutchinson Metro Center campus. Last month, research facility Adams Clinical signed a 7,236-square-foot lease in the campus at 1200 Waters Place, as Commercial Observer previously reported.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.