In many ways, the Empire State is the epicenter of two of the biggest challenges facing our country today: climate change and the affordable housing crisis.

As leaders from around the world gather here for New York Climate Week, we have an opportunity to reflect on how the housing and climate crises have dovetailed. It’s also a time to showcase the progress we have made in advancing the development of sustainable affordable housing — both the preservation of existing units and the construction of new buildings using the latest green techniques and technologies.

New York is leading the way on both fronts, with ambitious policies that recognize the built environment must grow to meet increasing demand for high-quality, cost-effective homes, but do so in a way that prioritizes decarbonization to meet long-term clean energy and sustainability goals.

New Yorkers know how hard it is to find an affordable place to live. According to a report by the state comptroller’s office, close to 40 percent of households statewide are rent burdened — paying at least 30 percent of their income on housing — which is the third-highest rate of housing cost burden among states.

We have also witnessed many of the worst aspects of the climate crisis — from record-breaking heat, air clogged by the smoke from Western wildfires, flooding that routinely cripples our infrastructure, and deadly blizzards.

Our work is as challenging as it is vital. The built environment accounts for over 70 percent of overall emissions in the city, making it the largest source of pollution in the state.

Lawmakers at the state Capitol in Albany and City Hall in Lower Manhattan have established some of the nation’s most ambitious climate goals. Under the legally mandated climate goals set forth by the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, 70 percent of New York state’s electricity must come from renewable sources by 2030. For its part, the city passed Local Law 97, which imposes rigorous caps on greenhouse gas emissions for city buildings.

Those goals are laudable, but they cannot be reached without cooperation from industries like ours. The affordable housing community has stepped up and is creating a blueprint on sustainability and decarbonization for others to follow.

A study the New York State Association For Affordable Housing (NYSAFAH) conducted in partnership with the Citizens Housing and Planning Council illustrated the potential of The City of Yes for Carbon Neutrality. We found that New York can increase solar generation by 290 percent through the expansion of solar panels on rooftops.

In addition, NYSAFAH has successfully advocated for zoning changes that facilitate the installation of exterior insulating panels and help prevent energy waste. Because heating and cooling systems in New York buildings predominantly rely on natural and gas oils, we are supporting efforts to expand the ability to install more efficient HVAC systems — such as heat pumps — by relaxing restrictions on roofs and yards, enabling the implementation of cleaner technologies, and reducing the carbon footprint of new construction.

We’re also working to make existing housing stock more resilient. Extreme weather takes a toll on all housing stock, but research shows that affordable and public housing is especially vulnerable to climate change. From the 1940s to today, the land available for affordable housing and public housing has often been undesirable former industrial sites that required significant remediation.

As a result, many affordable and public housing buildings are in low-lying areas, and vulnerable to storm surge and sea level rise. NYSAFAH is committed to mitigating this threat by prioritizing resilient building practices and policies that ensure both the safety and sustainability of our communities.

For all our progress, there are significant hurdles before us – particularly when it comes to transitioning away from traditional oil-based heating and cooling systems to an all-electric model. The state has mandated electrification for new affordable housing developments, providing a range of incentives and programs to help offset the considerable cost of this undertaking. We look forward to working with our government partners to help identify new avenues of funding to support this ongoing effort.

New York’s affordable housing industry has made great strides, demonstrating that sustainable developments are not only necessary but truly possible. Our sector stands ready to innovate and collaborate to continue fostering resilient communities, doing our part to combat climate change while building high-quality, affordable homes that New Yorkers require.

Jolie Milstein is the CEO and president of the New York State Association For Affordable Housing.