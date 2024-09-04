Finance  ·  Refinance
New York City

MF1 Capital Provides $24M Takeout Construction Loan on Brooklyn Apartments

Northlink Capital lands financing for multifamily project at former bingo hall site.

By September 4, 2024 11:58 am
reprints
Scott Waynebern, co-managing member MF1, and 2339 Nostrand Avenue, Brooklyn.
Scott Waynebern, co-managing member MF1, and 2339 Nostrand Avenue, Brooklyn. PHOTO: Courtesy MF1; RENDERING: Courtesy Northlink Capital

Northlink Capital just added a refinance to its September bingo card. 

The firm has secured $24 million of takeout construction financing for a newly completed multifamily property at a former bingo hall in Brooklyn’s Midwood neighborhood, Commercial Observer has learned.

SEE ALSO: SL Green Snaps Up $224M Loan on RFR’s 522 Fifth Avenue

MF1 Capital supplied the loan on Northlink’s 53-unit development at 2339 Nostrand Avenue

Meridian Capital Group arranged the transaction with a team led by Morris Betesh and Alex Bailkin.

Located where the Nostrand Bingo Hall once stood four blocks from the Flatbush Avenue train station, the seven-story building features a mix of market-rate and affordable apartments and 30 parking spaces. Property amenities include a rooftop terrace, coworking space, a fitness center and bike storage.

“It’s a transformative addition to the Midwood neighborhood, coming on the heels of their development of the Vitagraph, a 300-unit building also in Midwood,” Betesh said in a statement. “The unwavering commitment of both the sponsor and lender to recognize the potential of this project was pivotal in achieving a smooth and successful closing.”

Officials at MF1 Capital and Northlink did not immediately return requests for comment.

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com

Alex Bailkin, Morris Betesh, Meridian Capital Group, MF1 Capital, Northlink Capital
RFR co-founder Aby Rosen, SL Green Chairman and CEO Marc Holliday, and a rendering of 522 Fifth Avenue.
Finance  ·  Loan Sale
New York City

SL Green Snaps Up $224M Loan on RFR’s 522 Fifth Avenue

By Cathy Cunningham
Affinius Capital's Perry Katz and a rendering of The Northern.
Finance  ·  Refinance
New York City

Affinius Capital Supplies $98M Refi on Queens Apartments

By Andrew Coen
Matt Jones, chief investment officer – credit investments, at Harbor Group International.
Finance
National

HGI Leads $200M Freddie Mac Q Series Deal

By Andrew Coen