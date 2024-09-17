Finance  ·  Refinance
Utah

Dwight Capital Refis Utah Apartments With $32M HUD Loan

By September 17, 2024 4:49 pm
Dwight Capital's Josh Sasouness and Adam Sasouness, and Fox Creek Apartments, Layton, Utah.
Dwight Capital's Josh Sasouness and Adam Sasouness, and Fox Creek Apartments, Layton, Utah. PHOTOS: Courtesy Dwight Capital

Developer Daniel Moore has nabbed $31.5 million of agency-backed debt to refinance an apartment complex in a suburb north of Salt Lake City, Utah, Commercial Observer has learned.

Dwight Capital provided the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development 223(f) loan on Fox Creek Apartments in Layton, Utah. Proceeds from the loan will be used to retire existing debt, pay for property enhancements and finance future capital improvements.

SEE ALSO: CMBS Hotel Portfolio Transferred to Special Servicing

The HUD transaction includes a green mortgage premium reduction set at 0.25 percent since the property is awaiting approval under the GreenPoint Rated existing home multifamily certification program, according to Dwight. 

Located at 1656 North Hill Field Road 25 miles north of Salt Lake City, the 186-unit garden-style Fox Creek complex features 10 residential buildings and a two-story clubhouse and leasing office. Community amenities on the 7.6-acre property include a playground, dog park, barbecue/picnic area, fitness center, and a pool with a hot tub.

Fox Creek Apartments is also 21 miles southwest of the Snowbasin Resort, which is scheduled to host downhill skiing at the 2034 Winter Olympics. It is also less than a mile from the SeaQuest Utah aquarium.

Representatives at Dwight and for Moore did not immediately return requests for comment.

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com 

 

Salt Lake City Winter Olympics, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Dwight Capital
