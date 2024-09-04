Convene Opening 72K-SF Event Venue at 30 Hudson Yards

Convene has signed a lease for 72,000 square feet at 30 Hudson Yards for a new event venue, Commercial Observer has learned.

The flex office firm, which specializes in meeting and event spaces, will open its largest location in the city at Hudson Yards and occupy the entire 24th floor of the 2.6 million-square-foot tower, according to the firm.

Landlords Related Companies and Oxford Properties Group also leased an additional 2,770 square feet of retail space on the ground floor to Convene for a “dedicated lobby,” welcome center and private elevator entrance for the coworking company’s clientele, Convene said.

“New York City continues to be a top-performing global destination for corporate meetings and events,” Brian Holland, head of real estate at Convene, said in a statement. “Many of our existing clients are headquartered or have a significant presence at Hudson Yards, and this opportunity allows us to better serve our global client base at one of the city’s iconic mixed-use destinations.

“We’re extremely confident in our expansion into Hudson Yards in an A-plus building in one of New York’s most attractive submarkets,” Holland added.

Convene declined to disclose the length of the lease and the asking rent, but in Warner Bros. Discovery‘s recent 74,000-square-foot sublease at 30 Hudson Yards, asking rent was $110 per square foot, according to CBRE (CBRE)’s Robert Alexander, who brokered both sides of the Convene deal with Rocco Laginestra.

Related also handled the deal in-house via Stephen Winter and Elliot Karp.

Convene’s new 30 Hudson Yards outpost is set to open in the summer of 2025 and will comprise 10 individual event spaces with a maximum capacity of approximately 1,500 guests, the firm said. The new location will also feature a grand hall and a gallery space designed for networking and cocktail receptions.

“Convene’s new flexible venue will enable us to welcome an even wider array of marquee events to Hudson Yards and provide our commercial tenants with world-class meeting and presentation spaces just steps away from their offices,” Philippe Visser, president of office development for Related, said in a statement.

Convene has been working to develop its New York portfolio lately. In April, the firm expanded its lease at Stawski Partners’ 360 Madison Avenue to 68,000 square feet across the fourth, fifth and sixth floors, as CO previously reported.

