Bridge Industrial Secures $53M Loan to Redevelop Former Ryder HQ

Bridge Industrial secured $53 million to redevelop the former headquarters of Ryder Systems at the edge of Miami-Dade County.

The construction loan from CDPQ will go toward building Bridge Point Flagler Station, a 326,448-square-foot logistics complex at 11690 NW 105th Street in Medley, close to the Florida Turnpike and just east of Everglades National Park.

SEE ALSO: Unpaid Utility Bills Sends Industrial CMBS Loan to Special Servicing

The project will feature two buildings built on 16.8 acres. The larger building will span 197,643 square feet and include 44 dock doors, two drive-in doors, and 198 parking sports for cars. The smaller, 128,805-square-foot warehouse will feature 40 dock doors, two drive-in doors, and 142 parking spaces for cars.

Both buildings will have 36-foot clear ceiling heights, a 180-foot shared truck court and some office space. The development is slated for delivery in the third quarter of 2025.

CBRE’s Steve Roth and Bill Jurjovec brokered the debt.

Last year, Ryder sold its 248,989-square-foot headquarters complex for $42.1 million, nearly two decades after it purchased the property. The trucking company relocated to Coral Gables to accommodate its hybrid workforce.

Bridge Industrial is one of South Florida’s most active industrial real estate developers, having purchased more than 740 acres in 22 separate transactions across South Florida since 2012. Bridge has delivered or has under construction projects spanning more than 11 million square feet of industrial space in the region.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com.