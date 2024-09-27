Investments & Sales  ·  office
Florida

Andrew Farkas’s Island Capital Group Buys Doral Office at Discount

Deal marks a 26% loss in value since 2017

By September 27, 2024 12:02 pm
reprints
Island Capital Group's Andrew Farkas and One Park Square, Doral, Fla.
Island Capital Group's Andrew Farkas and One Park Square, Doral, Fla. PHOTOS: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Hasty Pudding Institute of 1770; Courtesy Shoma Group

Andrew Farkas, a longtime real estate mogul, is getting in the office game down south — and nabbing a discount along the way. Farkas’s New York-based investment firm, Island Capital Group, paid $71 million for an 11-story office building in Doral, Fla., property records show. 

Called One Park Square, the 687,304-square-foot property sits by the southern end of the outdoor Doral City Center shopping center at 3470 NW 82nd Avenue. The property, which was completed in 2009, offers 281,785 square feet of rentable space and houses a six-story parking garage. 

SEE ALSO: Spear Street Capital Buys SoHo’s 446 Broadway for $52M

The sale marks a 26 percent loss in value since 2017, when the seller, TA Realty, purchased the property for $96.1 million, according to property records. Deutsche Bank (DB)’s asset manager DWS and the Los Angeles County Employees Retirement Association appear to have later purchased stakes in the property. 

Island Capital Group assumed the seller’s $48.1 million mortgage that originated in 2018, according to mortgage documents. The loan, which was restated to $47.7 million, now counts Goldman Sachs as a lender and is scheduled to mature in 2029. 

However, not all Miami-Dade County offices are struggling, despite the rise of work from home. Hedge fund Elliott Management is under contract to buy 701 Brickell office tower in Miami’s financial district for $450 million. If the deal closes, it would mark the largest office sale in the county this year. 

A representative for Farkas declined to comment, while a spokesperson for TA Realty did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com

Andrew Farkas, Doral City Center, One Park Square, Deutsche Bank, DWS, Island Capital Group, TA Realty
Greg Kraut, co-founder and CEO of KPG Funds, and 446 Broadway.
Investments & Sales  ·  Mixed Use
New York City

Spear Street Capital Buys SoHo’s 446 Broadway for $52M

By Isabelle Durso
Andree Moschner, CEO of MEAG, and the Apartments at Westlight.
Investments & Sales  ·  Mixed Use
Washington DC

Eastbanc, JBG Smith Sell D.C. Apartments Near Old Kamala Harris Condo for $79M

By Nick Trombola
John Crotty, principal at Avison Young, and FXE Gateway. The property includes a 20,150-square-foot building and an attached 18,048-square-foot private hangar that can hold up to four planes.
Investments & Sales  ·  Commercial
Florida

Executive Airport Property in Fort Lauderdale Sells for $25M

By Jeff Ostrowski