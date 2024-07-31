Leases  ·  Office
New York City

Developer Phipps Houses Relocating to 39K SF at Feil’s 257 Park Avenue South

By July 31, 2024 4:03 pm
reprints
The Feil Organization's Andrew Weiner and 257 Park Avenue South.
The Feil Organization's Andrew Weiner and 257 Park Avenue South. PHOTOS: Courtesy The Feil Organization

Not-for-profit housing developer Phipps Houses is relocating its headquarters within Manhattan, Commercial Observer has learned.

The firm, which says it’s the oldest specializing in affordable housing in New York City, signed a 32-year, 38,862-square-foot lease for the 11th, 12th and 15th floors of the Feil Organization’s 20-story 257 Park Avenue South, according to the landlord.

SEE ALSO: Coworking Provider International Workplace Group Adds 17 Locations to California

Feil did not disclose the asking rent in the deal, but offices in Midtown South saw an average asking rent of $94.13 per square foot in the second quarter of 2024, according to a report from Avison Young.

Phipps is relocating from its current offices a block away at 902 Broadway. And it’s the second 30-plus-year lease Feil was able to sign this year, with the other being the Archdiocese of New York’s 142,308-square-foot lease at 488 Madison Avenue in January.

The long lease is “a testament to the tenacity with which we approach our prospective tenants’ needs, providing them with fully personalized spaces primed for long-term growth and success,” Andrew Wiener, who represented Feil in-house with Rob Fisher, said in a statement. 

David Levy, Alan Bonett and Brad Cohn of Adams & Company negotiated on behalf of the tenant. 

“This speaks volumes about [Feil’s] approach. They achieve results by working closely with prospective and current tenants to find tailored solutions, which sets them apart,” Levy said in a statement.

Other tenants in the 226,000-square-foot building at Park Avenue South and East 21st Street include British apparel designer Paul Smith and developer Beachwold Residential, both of which leased 12,600 square feet in July 2022.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.

257 Park Avenue South, Adams & Company, Feil Organization, Phipps Houses
Tom Brady and a rendering of The Well Bay Harbor Islands.
Leases  ·  Office
Florida

Tom Brady’s Family Office Signs 8K-SQ Lease Near Miami

By Julia Echikson
International Workplace Group founder and CEO Mark Dixon and an International Workplace Group coworking location.
Leases  ·  Industry
California

Coworking Provider International Workplace Group Adds 17 Locations to California

By Nick Trombola
ESRT's Chairman and CEO Tony Malkin and 1350 Broadway.
Leases  ·  Office
New York City

Adtech Firm Equativ Relocating to ESRT’s 1350 Broadway

By Nicholas Rizzi