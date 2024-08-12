Finance  ·  Construction
New Jersey

Scale Lending Provides $75M Bridge Loan for New Jersey Multifamily

The financing is expected to help Capodagli Property Company finish construction and commence leasing

By August 12, 2024 1:16 pm
reprints
Martin Nussbaum, Co-Founder and Principal at Slate Property Group
Martin Nussbaum, Co-Founder and Principal at Slate Property Group Photo Credit: Slate Property Group

Capodagli Property Company of New Jersey has secured $75 million in bridge financing to retire existing construction debt and commence lease-up for its 294-unit mixed-use development in Little Ferry, N.J.  

SCALE Lending, the debt financing subsidiary of Slate Property Group, supplied the loan.  It carries an 18-month term, includes the option for two six-month extensions, and is expected to stabilize the property following construction, according to an announcement from the lender Monday

SEE ALSO: Developer Iadisernia Lands $85M to Finish First Condo Tower at Oasis Hallandale

Capodagli previously secured a $71 million construction loan for the project from Scale Lending in November 2021.     

“Scale’s formula has proven successful — work with sponsors with strong, local expertise in high-demand locations on best-in-class multifamily projects,” said Daniel Ridloff, managing director of Scale, in a statement. “Capodagli is a best-in-class owner, operator, developer, and we are looking forward to yet another deal together.” 

Located at 110 Bergen Turnpike along the Hackensack River in Little Ferry — a suburb 12 miles northwest of Midtown Manhattan — the new, primarily residential development will feature 294 on-site parking spaces to go along with the same number of apartments across two buildings, and approximately 8,356-square-feet of retail space. 

It’s unclear how the retail space will be used at this time, but Silber Realty & Management Company has been hired to lease the space. Silber did not return a request for comment on any pending leasing deals.  

Martin Nussbaum, co-founder and principal at Slate Property Group, noted in prepared remarks that 110 Bergen Turnpike is “the only active development currently underway in Little Ferry.” The development benefited from a 2020 rezoning that converted the site from commercial into residential, as well as a property tax exemption that set real estate taxes in place at 10 percent to 13 percent of the building’s effective gross income for 30 years following construction. 

“We’re continuing to help sponsors meet the residential demand in underserved markets such as Little Ferry, which has demonstrated a strong appetite for multifamily,” said Nussbaum. 

This marks yet another New Jersey residential development for Capodagli Property Company, a family-owned firm founded by George Capodagli in 1970. The firm has delivered more than 2,000 residential units to New Jersey in the last 10 years, according to Slate; Capodagli’s affiliate company, Meridia Living, specializes in property management at select properties, including 110 Bergen Ferry. 

Capodagli did not respond to requests for comment. 

Brian Pascus can be reached at bpascus@commercialobserver.com 

110 Bergen Ferry, Daniel Ridloff, George Capodagli, Martin Nussbaum, Capodagli Property Company, SCALE Lending, Slate Property Group
RFR co-founders Aby Rosen and Michael Fuchs, and 122 Greenwich Avenue.
Finance  ·  Distress
New York City

Aby Rosen’s RFR Facing Foreclosure at 2 Additional NYC Retail Properties

By Abigail Nehring
Oasis Hallandale.
Finance  ·  Construction
Florida

Developer Iadisernia Lands $85M to Finish First Condo Tower at Oasis Hallandale

By Julia Echikson
8 West 38th Street.
Finance  ·  Acquisition
New York City

Coworking Firm Jay Suites Lands Citi Loan for $35M Office Purchase

By Brian Pascus