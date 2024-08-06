Mack Real Estate’s Kevin Cullinan Joins Ohana Real Estate Investors

“Ohana” is the Hawaiian word for “family,” and one firm is officially saying “Welina mai i ka ʻohana” (“Welcome to the family”).

Kevin Cullinan, previously co-head of credit strategies at Mack Real Estate Group, has joined Ohana Real Estate Investors as a partner and head of credit.

Cullinan broke the news via a LinkedIn post Sunday.

In his new role, he will oversee Ohana’s credit investment and lending arms, targeted toward borrowers in the hospitality and residential sectors, according to an announcement on Ohana’s website Monday evening.

“I am thrilled to begin this next chapter with the exceptional team at Ohana,” Cullinan said in the announcement.

Ohana’s portfolio, which comprises a mix of credit and equity investments, is spread out coast to coast, from the Four Seasons Hualalai on Hawaii’s Big Island to the Fontainebleau Miami Beach. The firm, founded in 2009, has completed $4.5 billion in investments and $850 million in hotel loans; and it manages more than 15,800 hotel rooms today, per its website.

“We are beyond excited to welcome Kevin to Ohana,” Franco Famularo, president and chief investment officer of Ohana, said in the announcement. “As we continue to grow our credit and capital markets capabilities, Kevin’s deep expertise and experience will be invaluable in allowing us to provide a broader array of debt solutions to our investors and to owners of high-quality properties.”

Speaking of Famularo and Ohana’s CEO, Christopher Smith, Cullinan said: “I have had the privilege of witnessing Ohana grow into a best-in-class organization under Chris and Franco’s leadership, and I look forward to contributing to the firm’s strategic direction and growth.”

Cullinan left his position at Mack Real Estate Group roughly three months ago, after almost a decade at the firm. He joined in February 2015 from J.P. Morgan, and worked his way up to leading the firm’s credit investment business alongside fellow co-head Priyanka Garg.

Consistent honorees on Commercial Observer’s Power Finance list, Cullinan and Garg took the reins when Peter Sotoloff, previously Mack’s chief investment officer, exited the company in March 2021. The successors split responsibilities at the time, with Cullinan overseeing debt originations and Garg focused on asset and portfolio management, both reporting to Richard Mack, CEO of Mack Real Estate Group.

During his tenure at Mack, Cullinan led a team of 20 professionals in the origination of more than $20 billion of loans and investments.

