Lucy Guo’s content creator platform Passes is moving into its new offices in Hollywood, Calif.

The company signed a lease for 25,000 square feet at 720 North Cahuenga Boulevard in Los Angeles, just north of Melrose Avenue, and south of Santa Monica Boulevard. The building was previously a hub for streaming events for Faze Clan, a professional esports outlet.

Office developer Robert Herscu owns the property, records show. His company, HQ Creative Office, did not return a request for comment. A spokesperson for Passes did not disclose the asking rent.

The site was a former Hollywood prop house, and now includes three warehouses that have been merged into one campus. It features podcast recording rooms, green screen rooms, a full kitchen, a bar, and a yoga studio. The company boasts clients like Shaquille O’Neil and one of his podcasts, and other behind the scenes productions from DJs, actors, therapists and others.

Passes was founded by Guo, who has a net worth of approximately $500 million after previously co-founding artificial intelligence company Scale AI with Alexandr Wang, according to Forbes.

