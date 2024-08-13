French furniture brand Ligne Roset will say “bonjour” to Midtown East and open its second New York City retail location in the neighborhood, Commercial Observer has learned.

The brand, which has been making home furnishings since 1860, has signed a 3,735-square-foot lease at Hubb NYC’s 207 East 57th Street, according to Newmark, which brokered both sides of the deal.

A spokesperson for Newmark did not disclose the terms of the deal. Retail asking rents along the nearby corridor of Third Avenue between 60th and 72nd streets averaged $259 per square foot in the first half of 2024, according to a report from the Real Estate Board of New York.

“The expansion of Ligne Roset’s footprint within the Manhattan retail market speaks to the continued demand we are witnessing from home furnishing brands seeking space in the city,” Newmark’s Logan Ryan, who represented both sides of the deal with Ariel Schuster and Ross Berkowitz, said in a statement.

Hubb NYC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ligne Roset’s existing showroom is located at 250 Park Avenue South, and the new outpost puts them at the base of a 36-story residential condominium building known as Place 57.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.