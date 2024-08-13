Leases  ·  Retail
New York City

French Furniture Company Ligne Roset Opening Second NYC Location in Midtown East

By August 13, 2024 3:26 pm
reprints
Newmark's Ariel Schuster and a Ligne Roset showroom.
Newmark's Ariel Schuster and a Ligne Roset showroom. PHOTOS: Courtesy JLL; Michael Paulsen/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images

French furniture brand Ligne Roset will say “bonjour” to Midtown East and open its second New York City retail location in the neighborhood, Commercial Observer has learned.

The brand, which has been making home furnishings since 1860, has signed a 3,735-square-foot lease at Hubb NYC’s 207 East 57th Street, according to Newmark, which brokered both sides of the deal.

SEE ALSO: U.S. Departments of State and Housing to Shrink D.C. Real Estate

A spokesperson for Newmark did not disclose the terms of the deal. Retail asking rents along the nearby corridor of Third Avenue between 60th and 72nd streets averaged $259 per square foot in the first half of 2024, according to a report from the Real Estate Board of New York.

“The expansion of Ligne Roset’s footprint within the Manhattan retail market speaks to the continued demand we are witnessing from home furnishing brands seeking space in the city,” Newmark’s Logan Ryan, who represented both sides of the deal with Ariel Schuster and Ross Berkowitz, said in a statement.

Hubb NYC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ligne Roset’s existing showroom is located at 250 Park Avenue South, and the new outpost puts them at the base of a 36-story residential condominium building known as Place 57.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.

207 East 57th Street, Ariel Schuster, Logan Ryan, Ross Berkowitz
GSA Administrator Robin Carnahan and the Department of Housing and Urban Development headquarters in Washington, D.C.
Leases  ·  Office
Washington DC

U.S. Departments of State and Housing to Shrink D.C. Real Estate

By Isabelle Durso
Charney Companies Principal Sam Charney and Charney Companies offices at 5-26 46th Avenue, Queens.
Leases  ·  Office
New York City

Developer Charney Companies Leases Another 5K SF in Long Island City

By Mark Hallum
Merit Beauty founder Katherine Power and 450-460 Park Avenue South.
Leases  ·  Office
New York City

Merit Beauty Signs 8K-SF Office Lease at 450-460 Park Avenue South

By Mark Hallum