Design + Construction  ·  life sciences
Los Angeles

UCLA Research Park Gets $120M Boost

Once slated to be offices for Google, L.A.’s former Westside Pavilion will instead become a massive life sciences campus

By August 27, 2024 2:44 pm
reprints
Dr. Gary Michelson, Alya Michelson, and a rendering of the proposed California Institute for Immunology and Immunotherapy.
Dr. Gary Michelson, Alya Michelson, and a rendering of the proposed California Institute for Immunology and Immunotherapy. PHOTOS: Courtesy David Hume Kennerly/UCLA; Courtesy David Esquivel and Suzannah Mathur/UCLA

The University of California at Los Angeles is accelerating plans for a landmark life sciences research campus on L.A.’s Westside thanks to a $120 million gift.

Billionaire surgeon and investor Dr. Gary K. Michelson and his wife Alya Michelson provided the nine-figure investment to help launch the California Institute for Immunology and Immunotherapy. The institute will be the anchor tenant, using 360,000 square feet at the under-construction UCLA Research Park at the former Westside Pavilion.

SEE ALSO: NYC Seeking Bids to Restore Park Avenue’s Pedestrian Mall to Former Glory

The gift includes $50 million for the rapid development of vaccines and $50 million for research focused on the microbiome to enhance human health, the university announced. The mission of the immunology and immunotherapy institute is to focus on research that prevents diseases like cancer and Alzheimer’s.

“Immunology is the mediator of nearly all human diseases, whether we’re talking about cancer or heart disease or Alzheimer’s,” Gary Michelson said in a statement. “The vision for this institute is to become a ‘field of dreams’ — the world’s leading center for the study of the immune system to develop advanced immunotherapies to prevent, treat, and cure all of the diseases that afflict people today and to end these diseases in our lifetime.”

Another $20 million will be used as research grants for young scientists advancing immunotherapy, human immunology and vaccine discovery.

“The gift will change countless lives here and across the globe,” UCLA Interim Chancellor Darnell Hunt said in a statement.

The institute — co-founded by Meyer Luskin, Dr. Eric Esrailian, Dr. Arie Belldegrun, Michael Milken and Sean Parker — will share space at the 700,000-square-foot research park with the university’s Center for Quantum Science and Engineering.

UCLA bought the defunct mall — which was set to become an expensive office campus for Google (GOOGL) before the generational rise in remote work — for $700 million in January in what was one of the most significant real estate transactions in L.A. in the past couple of years. 

“The California Institute for Immunology and Immunotherapy at UCLA’s Research Park is yet another proof point that California remains the epicenter of global innovation — an endeavor that will benefit California, the United States and the world,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said.

UCLA has been expanding around the region and taking advantage of the changing commercial real estate market. Last summer, the university acquired the historic Trust Building in Downtown L.A. for less than $40 million to expand with new classrooms and administration offices. UCLA also acquired a 24.5-acre campus in Rancho Palos Verdes from Marymount California University and an 11-acre residential site in San Pedro, Calif., for $80 million in January 2023.

Gregory Cornfield can be reached at gcornfield@commercialobserver.com.

Alya Michelson, Darnell Hunt, Gary K. Michelson, Gavin Newsom, Life Sciences, UCLA, UCLA Research Park, California Institute for Immunology and Immunotherapy, Google
MTA Chairman and CEO Janno Lieber, and the Q train in the 86th Street station of the Second Avenue subway line.
Legal
New York City

MTA Blames Harlem Landlords for Second Avenue Subway Project Delays

By Isabelle Durso
Marcos Alvarado, partner and head of U.S. real estate at Sixth Street.
Finance  ·  Acquisition
Chicago

Plymouth Industrial REIT and Sixth Street Form $250M Partnership

By Brian Pascus
JLL's Andy Cvengros and Andrew Batson, and a close-up of computer servers.
Research
National

Demand for U.S. Data Centers Surges Despite Labor Gap, Power Strain

By Isabelle Durso