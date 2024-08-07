A manufacturing company with brands like Brookstone and Hurley on its client list signed a deal for a Manhattan office and showroom space.

Supply Accessories inked a 7,686-square-foot lease at Adams & Company’s 10 West 33rd Street, Crain’s New York Business first reported. The company originally occupied the eighth floor in 2021 and will now be moving to the eighth floor, according to the landlord.

Supply isn’t the only manufacturing company to take space in the building recently. In July, towel and rug maker ​​Welspun USA signed a 6,018-square-foot expansion in the building, bringing its total space to 20,407 square feet.

Asking rent in the Welspun deal was $49 per square foot, according to the landlord.

“Home to multiple fashion accessories and home textile companies, including Gina Group, Micro Cotton and AD Sutton, 10 West 33rd Street is known as NYC’s accessories center,” David Levy, who handled the Welspun deal for the landlord in-house, said in a statement. “[These leases] will offer Supply Accessories and Welspun additional space to continue their growth and success in the consumer product industry.”

Welspun was represented by a JLL (JLL) team, the landlord said. JLL did not immediately respond to a request for comment and it’s unclear who negotiated on behalf of Supply Accessories.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mahallum@commercialobserver.com.