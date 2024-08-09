FECR Lands Five New Tenants at 1101 Brickell in Downtown Miami

Florida East Coast Realty (FECR) nabbed five new tenants for the 1101 Brickell office building in Downtown Miami. Together, these transactions amount to about 13,000 square feet.

The new tenants include:

— Moroccan Consulate: 6,525 square feet, represented by Shary Thur of Thur Retail.

— United Parks and Resorts: 3,139 square feet, represented by Sam Singer of Vertical Real Estate.

— American English Academy: 1,785 square feet, represented by Natalia Betancur of Casa Florida Group.

— Thrive Networks: 1,065 square feet, represented by Adam Bernstein of JLL.

— World Trade Corporation: 738 square feet, represented by Alex Joch of Realty Hub.

The leases bring the 19-story, 310,583-square-foot office building to 90 percent leased, according to a representative for the landlord. Ana Paula, Kevin Gonzalez and Jake Freeman of Colliers represented FECR.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com.

Note to readers: This article originally said that it was Thrive Capital, not IT provider Thrive Networks, that signed a lease at 1101 Brickell. Commercial Observer apologizes for the error.