DWS, the German-based asset manager with nearly $1 trillion assets-under-management, has hired Jay DeWaltoff to lead the firm’s U.S. real estate debt platform and help grow the company’s global private credit business.

DeWaltoff comes from J.P. Morgan Asset Management, where he headed its commercial mortgage loan group over 11 years and specialized in raising capital, building investment portfolios, and approving all new investments.

Prior to this, DeWaltroff worked at Citigroup Global Markets and Cushman & Wakefield.

DeWaltoff won’t be coming over from J.P. Morgan alone — he brings with him Daniel Sang, Catherine Millane, and Khrystyna Bazylyak. The group will report to Todd Henderson, DWS’ co-global head of real estate and head of real estate for the Americas.

“We are delighted to welcome Jay to the team as we deepen our commitment to our clients in the Alternatives sector and look to take advantage of improving fundamentals in the real estate sector to generate above-average returns across the risk spectrum in the asset class,” said Henderson in a statement.

DWS currently holds $116 billion in assets across its alternatives platform.

In a statement, DeWaltoff said that he’s pleased to be joining DWS during a crucial time for the CRE capital markets industry.

“DWS’ brand in the real estate ecosystem, combined with its equity track record, and deep institutional relationships, provides a strong jumping-off point for me and the team to help drive the business forward,” he said.

