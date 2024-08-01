DTH’s 20 Exchange Place Trades Hands to Dermot for $370M

One of the storied Art Deco skyscrapers in Lower Manhattan is trading hands.

20 Exchange Place — a 57-story, 767-unit, landmarked apartment tower built in 1931 — has been sold by owner DTH Capital to The Dermot Company for $370 million. Crain’s New York Business first reported the deal.

DTH Capital, whose managing partners are siblings Davina and Nathan Bruckner, most recently secured a $268.7 million loan from Berkadia in 2017 for the iconic prewar tower.

Formerly known as the City Bankers Trust Building, 20 Exchange place spans 724,300-square-feet and features an evocative mix of mohegan granite and Alabama rockwood limestone as its exterior. Its carved facade showcases a row of 14 Assyrian-style busts called “the giants of finance,” while the lobby holds a vaulted ceiling with geometric marble mosaic tiles.

For much of its history, the Financial District building served as an office tower and housed tenants such as Lehman Brothers, BNY Mellon and First Boston.

In 2004, developers Yaron Bruckner, the late father of Nathan and Davina, and Nathan Berman, founder and CEO of Metro Loft NYC, bought 20 Exchange Place for $153 million, and went about converting the aging office tower into a mixed-use, luxury apartment complex.

Shortly after Bruckner’s 2013 death, Berman completed the conversion, largely through a $240 million loan from Natixis Real Estate Capital. Today apartment prices for studios range between $2,389 and $3,980, while one-bedrooms and two-bedrooms can rent for as much as $5,780 and $6,540, respectively, according to Streeteasy.

The new owner, Dermot, plans on completing some renovation but will keep the building as an apartment complex, according to Crain’s.

The tower has been plagued by elevator issues in recent years. The New York Times reported in 2022 that tenants above the 15th floor lost all elevator service for weeks at a time, a problem that led ownership to house residents in other buildings and hotels, and for tenants to coin the moniker “high-rise hell.”

20 Exchange also has some film credits to its name. The building was featured extensively in Spike Lee’s 2006 thriller “Inside Man” and in 2014’s “The Amazing Adventures of Spider Man.”

Dermot and DTH Capital did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Brian Pascus can be reached at bpascus@commercialobserver.com