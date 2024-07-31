Tom Brady’s Family Office Signs 8K-SQ Lease Near Miami

It’s another score for Tom Brady, who signed a 8,415-square-foot office lease near Miami.

TBE Capital Management, the football legend’s family office, will take up space at Terra’s The Well mixed-use development. The asking rent stood at $125 a square foot, according to Bloomberg, which first reported the deal.

The company includes all of the former NFL quarterback’s business ventures, such as Brady Brands, a performance sportswear company; TB12, a wellness-focused brand; Autograph, dedicated to fan engagement; and Religion of Sports, a production company.

Since retiring from the NFL in 2022, the seven-time Super Bowl champion has lived in the Miami area. Brady is building a mansion in nearby Indian Creek Island, nicknamed Billionaire’s Bunker for its residents, which includes Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, developer Jeff Soffer, DJ David Guetta, and Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump.

The Well is scheduled to be completed in 2025. In 2022, Terra, led by David Martin, raised $141 million from Mack Real Estate Credit Strategies to build the 113,000-square-foot development.

The project, at 1177 Kane Concourse, will house 66 condo units and 95,000 square feet of office space. It’s already 35 percent pre-leased after commercial real estate lender Dwight Capital signed a 23,000-square-foot lease in May.

Blanca Commercial Real Estate’s Tere Blanca, Danet Linares and Nicole Kaiser represented the developer. Stephen Rutchik and Kevin Gonzalez of Colliers and Brandon Charnas of Current Real Estate Advisors represented TBE Capital Management.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com.