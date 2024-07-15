Unapologetic Foods is whipping up another Indian food concept in its karahi.

The food group, which is behind New York City restaurants Dhamaka and the Michelin-starred Semma, signed a 10-year, 3,600-square-foot lease at Lawrence Movtady’s 107 First Avenue to take over the storefront previously occupied by Spanish restaurant Huertas, according to the landlord broker Gavios Realty Group’s Aaron Gavios.

Asking rent was $22,500 per month and the deal has a five-year renewal option built in, Gavios said. The restaurant will take up the only retail space in the five-story building, the rest of which is apartments.

“This space was previously occupied by Huertas, which served Basque-inspired fare for 10 years in this location,” Gavios said in a statement. “The Unapologetic Foods team … is the only Indian restaurant in the U.S. to receive a Michelin star in 2022.”

Unapologetic Foods is best known for dining concepts such as Dhamaka at 119 Delancey Street in Essex Market as well as Adda Indian Canteen at 31-31 Thomson Avenue in Long Island City, Queens, and southern Indian eatery, Semma, at 60 Greenwich Avenue. The new East Village spot will be an outpost of Adda, Eater New York reported.

Gavios represented the landlord in the deal while Matthew Fogel and Albert Halawani of Kassin Sabbagh Realty negotiated on behalf of Unapologetic Foods. Fogel and Halawani declined to comment.

