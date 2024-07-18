Kayne Anderson Real Estate has hired Lee Levy from Goldman Sachs (GS) Asset Management to lead its decade-old real estate debt platform, the company announced Thursday.

Levy arrives at Boca Raton, Fla.-based Kayne Anderson after spending seven years at Goldman Sachs as co-head of U.S. real estate credit investing. He will work closely in his new role at Kayne’s South Florida office with CEO Al Rabil and Chief Investment Officer David Selznick as portfolio manager for the debt platform pursuing commercial real estate transactions across various lending products.

“Lee is a highly experienced and respected professional in our industry, with a long track record of successful execution,” Rabil said in a statement.

PEPE Credit was first to report Kayne Anderson’s hire of Levy.

Over the past 12 months, the Kayne Anderson real estate debt platform has executed $3.4 billion of loan volume via direct originations, Freddie Mac-backed loans and commercial mortgage-backed securities, according to the company.

Prior to joining Goldman Sachs in 2017, Levy spent two years as a managing director at TPG Real Estate Finance. At Goldman and TPG, Levy oversaw nearly $8 billion in direct loan originations and secondary loan purchases, according to Kayne Anderson.

Levy previously held CRE debt roles at Centerbridge, Morgan Stanley and LNR Property Group.

“Since Kayne Anderson launched its real estate debt platform in 2014, I’ve followed its rapid growth to become one of the preeminent, specialized real estate debt platforms in the industry and a go-to partner for borrowers,” Levy said in a statement. “I’ve long admired Kayne’s conviction in and expertise across its alternative niche asset classes and could not be more excited to join the firm to continue building on the debt platform’s momentum at a time when there is so much opportunity in the market.”

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com