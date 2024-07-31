A private equity firm and an investment advisory company recently signed lease deals with BXP at 250 West 55th Street.

GrowthCurve Capital took the largest footprint with 13,350 square feet on the 33rd floor of the 38-story tower, with plans to relocate from 1301 Avenue of the Americas, according to landlord broker CBRE (CBRE).

SEE ALSO: Bechtel Renews HQ Lease in NoVA and Expands to 289K SF

The brokerage declined to disclose the length of the leases but said asking rent in the building ranges between $115 and $125 per square foot.

“Corporate space users are attracted to the highly efficient, column-free floor plates, 10-foot finished ceilings, floor-to-ceiling glass windows, and the expansive Hudson River and Central Park views from the tower,” CBRE’s Caroline Merck said in a statement. Merck represented the landlord on both deals with Peter Turchin, Arkady Smolyansky and Ali Gordon, also of CBRE.

Jonathan Luttwak and James Cassidy of DHC Real Estate Services and Louis D’Avanzo of Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) negotiated on behalf of GrowthCurve in the deal. DHC could not be reached for comment and a spokesperson for C&W did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Hedge fund manager Aperture Investors also signed a 9,723-square-foot deal to expand its space on part of the 34th floor of the building between Eighth Avenue and Broadway, according to CBRE. It’s unclear how much space Aperture currently has in the property and when it first moved in.

Newmark’s Neil Goldmacher and Matthew Lorberbaum negotiated on behalf of Aperture. Newmark declined to comment.

Finally, claims adjusting company Raphael & Associates signed a 5,395-square-foot lease on the 33rd floor, with Jason Roberts of JLL representing them. It’s unclear if this is a relocation deal, a new location or a renewal for the tenant.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.