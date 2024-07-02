Green Street Appoints Two Growth-Focused Executives in SoCal

One of the foremost commercial real estate research and analytics firms is bolstering its ranks in Southern California.

Newport Beach, Calif.-based Green Street has promoted firm veteran Kris Hoffman to the newly created role of chief strategy officer. Hoffman will lead the firm’s mergers and acquisitions efforts and build the firm’s partnerships. He joined Green Street in 2012, after roles at Charles Schwab and Churchill Management Group.

Meanwhile, Green Street tapped Autodesk Chief Revenue Officer Walter X. Palhetas to lead the firm’s commercial organization as chief growth officer.

Palhetas will be responsible for “driving global growth and customer satisfaction,” according to Green Street. Aside from his roles at Autodesk (formerly at Innovyze) Palhetas has served in executive roles at tech firms since the early 2000s.

