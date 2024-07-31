Finance  ·  Construction
Florida

Deutsche Bank Lends $70M to Build Whole Foods-Anchored Complex in Doral, Fla.

By July 31, 2024 1:58 pm
Doral Marketplace. Rendering: CBRE

Just days after closing on the site, SJC Ventures secured $69.4 million from Deutsche Bank (DB) to build a retail center in Doral, Fla., that will be anchored by Whole Foods, according to CBRE, which represented the borrower.   

The financing will cover Doral Marketplace, a 83,329-square-foot shopping center to be built at the intersection of Northwest 41st Street and Northwest 107th Avenue. 

SEE ALSO: BXP Exceeds Q2 Earnings Estimates Even as Leasing Occupancy Slightly Falls

The project is already 69 percent pre-leased to 12 tenants, including Shake Shack, First Watch, GoodVets, Spot Barbershop, Encore Nails, VIO MedSpa and Apizza Brooklyn Resto + Vino.

The development does not yet have a date for a groundbreaking, per a spokesperson for CBRE, whose Richard Henry, Mike Ryan, Brian Linnihan, and JP Cordeiro represented SJC Ventures.

Earlier this week, the Atlanta-based developer, in partnership with real estate giant Nuveen, purchased the 10-acre site for $32 million, according to the South Florida Business Journal.  The parcel was part of a 175-acre site where the seller, Bridge Industrial, is building a 2.6 million-square-foot industrial complex.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com.

Doral Marketplace, Whole Foods, Deutsche Bank, SJC Ventures
