Alger Family Sells More Farmland Near Homestead for $56M

The Alger family is once again offloading farmland near Homestead, Fla., selling 797 acres for $56 million, property records show.

The land sits just north of the Miami-Homestead Speedway at 13155 Southwest 336 Street.

The buyer is an entity called Miami-Dade Land Company, whose address is listed as a post office box in Carlsbad, Calif. It’s unclear what the buyer plans to do with the site, given that it’s outside the urban development border, where construction is prohibited to protect the environment.

Besides the Alger family, which has been farming in the area since 1944, the sellers include Amanda Jean Money, Kevin R. Hallahan, Katrina J. Manos, Addison James Chung, Stephanie Catherine Mireles, Corey Michael Chung, Barbara J. Hallahan, and Catherine E. Chung.

The transaction marks the second sale for the Alger family just this month. It sold nearly 100 acres to homebuilder D.R. Horton for $65 million. The developer plans to turn the farmland, which sits facing the Florida Turnpike between Southeast 12th Avenue and Southwest 328th Street, into a mixed-use development.

A representative for the Alger family did not immediately respond to a quest for comment.

