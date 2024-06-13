Design + Construction  ·  Construction
New York City

Vital in Manhattan’s Essex Crossing Showcases Climbing Gyms’ Rise

By June 13, 2024 6:00 am
reprints
An unpainted climbing gym boulder and construction workers in hard hats.
Construction of Vital Climbing Gym en media res at 182 Broome Street. Photo: Jim Sewastynowicz/Commercial Observer
The lower stories of a residential development in Manhattan.
Vital Climbing Gym's future entrance at 182 Broome Street. Photo: Jim Sewastynowicz/Commercial Observer
A fitness studio under construction.
The gym will contain a general fitness area on the ground floor. Photo: Jim Sewastynowicz/Commercial Observer
An unfinished fitness studio with arched windows.
The future yoga studio at Vital Climbing Gym. Photo: Jim Sewastynowicz/Commercial Observer
A large indoor atrium area.
Triple-height ceilings at 182 Broome Street were a major part of the appeal for Vital. Photo: Jim Sewastynowicz/Commercial Observer
An indoor fig tree in the foreground with people working at computers in the background.
The gym will contain a coworking area and café surrounded by lush foliage. Photo: Jim Sewastynowicz/Commercial Observer
A construction working descending a wide staircase.
Climbers will descend a staircase to enter the gym's main bouldering area. Photo: Jim Sewastynowicz/Commercial Observer

In a city known for striving, it’s somewhat predictable that New Yorkers are hankering for a plywood wall to scale in their free time.

Vital Climbing Gym is happy to indulge the growing urge to climb. The chain will soon open its fourth location in the city underneath 182 Broome Street at Essex Crossing, the 1.9 million-square-foot urban renewal project being developed across nine sites in the Lower East Side by Taconic Partners, L+M Development Partners, BFC Partners, The Prusik Group and Goldman Sachs Asset Management’s Urban Investment Group.

SEE ALSO: Fore Sale! Suddenly Golf Seems More of an Asset Class Than Ever

Co-founders David Sacher and Nam Phan inked a lease for the 45,000-square-foot space last year after the developers’ plans to turn the ground floor and lower level of the 263-unit apartment building into a food hall failed to pan out.

Two men leaning on a railing in T-Shirts.
Vital Co-founders Nam Phan, at left, and David Sacher. Jim Sewastynowicz

“In New York City, it’s quite difficult to find space large and affordable in the right location, with tall enough ceilings,” Sacher said. “And so it makes it quite difficult, and we’re quite motivated to be opening here.”

The 19-story residential tower known as The Artisan was designed by Handel Architects, and the firm left a cavernous space at its base well suited for Vital’s purposes. The 14-year-old Vital will turn it into a combined bouldering gym and coworking space that Phan and Sacher hope will be conducive to social interaction.

The gym’s atrium-like entrance ties the whole space together, with a concrete industrial staircase leading up the south side of the building to a café that will be open to the public.

This area is surrounded by an interior terrace known as the Broome Street Garden. It’s filled with impressively large fiddle-leaf fig trees and other tropical fare. It would feel appropriate to see a family of monkeys hanging around the plantings, Phan suggested, only half joking.

The rock climbers will get down to business on the lower level, where members descend into a canyon of a half dozen 16-foot, black-stained birch plywood bouldering walls forming an S-shaped labyrinth, with handholds that the gym’s owners plan to rearrange into fresh problems on a daily basis.

“This is a new aesthetic for us,” Sacher said. “It looks really clean. In a lot of gyms, we do yellows, reds, greens and crazy zigzags. But we wanted to do something a little simpler.”

It’s common to tumble to the ground while bouldering, so the gym has ample padding throughout to create soft landings. Vital’s founders hope to make the gym welcoming to experienced climbers and novices alike. To be more beginner-friendly, Vital eschewed the “dark, dusty” sea of bouldering walls that used to be found at climbing gyms and is building a yoga and cycle studio in the space, plus an area filled with fitness equipment like you’d see at any gym, Phan said.

“Climbing gyms became popular at the same time the boutique fitness concept became popular,” Phan said. “Like the SoulCycles of the world, the Barry’s and CrossFit.”

But for members who pay a fee of $145 per month, Vital’s founders wanted to create something special. It will be a space where people can both work and play, according to Phan and Sacher.

Abigail Nehring can be reached at anehring@commercialobserver.com

182 Broome Street, David Sacher, Essex Crossing, Nam Phan, slideshow, The Artisan, The Plan, BFC Partners, Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L+M Development Partners, Taconic Partners, The Prusik Group, Vital Climbing Gym
Design + Construction  ·  Construction
National

Fore Sale! Suddenly Golf Seems More of an Asset Class Than Ever

By Anna Staropoli
Mayor Eric Adams
Design + Construction  ·  Columnists
New York City

New York’s ‘City of Yes for Housing Opportunity’ — Let’s Answer the Call

By Jolie Milstein
John Guggenmos, co-owner of gay bar, Town Danceboutique
Design + Construction  ·  Features
Washington DC

D.C.’s LGBTQ+ Bars Struggle With Pricey, Aging Real Estate

By Jacob Gardenswartz