Utopia Bagels Chooses Long Island City for Third Location

By June 12, 2024 12:43 pm
Closeup of assorted bagels, including sesame seed, egg bagel, mulit-grain, cinnamon raisin and plain.
PHOTO: Steve Cukrov/Adobe Stock

A New York bagel shop known for hourlong lines is opening another location in its home borough of Queens, Commercial Observer has learned.

Utopia Bagels signed a 15-year lease for 6,800 square feet on the ground floor and lower level of Rockrose Development’s 26-11 Jackson Avenue in Long Island City, Queens, according to tenant broker Winick Realty Group.

A spokesperson for Winick said asking rent was $100 per square foot.

The hand-rolled bagel shop’s original location at 1909 Utopia Parkway opened in 1981, according to its website. It began to expand beyond its namesake Queens street this year, launching a second outpost at 120 East 34th Street in Manhattan’s Murray Hill.

A commercial building in Queens.
26-11 Jackson Avenue in Queens. Photo: Winick Realty Group

Now the store wants to bring bagel nirvana to even more neighborhoods. It chose the Jackson Avenue location because of its proximity to the growing Court Square office hub and “prestigious lineup of neighboring tenants,” a spokesperson for Winick said.

​​That includes department store Target and various casual dining options and restaurants such as Tacombi, Levante, Xi’an Famous Foods and Sweetgreen.

Jeff Winick, the co-founder of the brokerage, and Alex Karas arranged the deal for Utopia Bagels while Patricia Dunphy represented Rockrose in-house.

Rockrose is placing its bets on Long Island City in a big way. In addition to its acquisition of several retail properties on Jackson Avenue, the developer has spearheaded a number of residential developments, including Linc LIC at 43-10 Crescent Street, Hayden at 43-25 Hunter Street and The Cove at 43-12 Hunter Street, according to its website.

Abigail Nehring can be reached at anehring@commercialobserver.com.

