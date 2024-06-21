Commercial real estate development firm Trammell Crow Company is bolstering its efforts and expanding its teams in Southern California.

The company announced Friday that it hired Brett Montgomery as senior vice president. Montgomery was most recently the director of development at Alliance Residential for the past five years, and previously worked at Fairfield Residential and The Conam Group of Companies.

In this new role, Montgomery will source and oversee new development opportunities for TCC’s subsidiary High Street Residential, which has completed more than $4 billion of housing and has another 3,500 units in its national pipeline.

He will be based in San Diego, and cover the markets in San Diego, Orange County and the Inland Empire alongside TCC’s Chris Tipre, Gus Avarello and Mike Annunziata.

CBRE Group owns TCC.

Gregory Cornfield can be reached at gcornfield@commercialobserver.com.