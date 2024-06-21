Players
California

Trammell Crow Company Hires Brett Montgomery for SoCal Multifamily Expansion

He’ll manage new development inOrange County, Inland Empire and San Diego through TCC subsidiary High Street Residential

By June 21, 2024 6:35 pm
reprints
Brett Montgomery.
Brett Montgomery. photo: Trammell Crow Company

Commercial real estate development firm Trammell Crow Company is bolstering its efforts and expanding its teams in Southern California. 

The company announced Friday that it hired Brett Montgomery as senior vice president. Montgomery was most recently the director of development at Alliance Residential for the past five years, and previously worked at Fairfield Residential and The Conam Group of Companies

SEE ALSO: Mike Tepedino’s Blue Light Capital Bolsters Credit Lending Arm With New Hires

In this new role, Montgomery will source and oversee new development opportunities for TCC’s subsidiary High Street Residential, which has completed more than $4 billion of housing and has another 3,500 units in its national pipeline.

He will be based in San Diego, and cover the markets in San Diego, Orange County and the Inland Empire alongside TCC’s Chris Tipre, Gus Avarello and Mike Annunziata.

CBRE Group owns TCC.

Gregory Cornfield can be reached at gcornfield@commercialobserver.com.

Brett Montgomery, High Street Residential, Trammell Crow Company
Mike Tepedino of Blue Light Capital.
Finance  ·  Industry
New York City

Mike Tepedino’s Blue Light Capital Bolsters Credit Lending Arm With New Hires

By Brian Pascus
Teodora Zobel speaks during a panel on workforce housing at Commercial Observer's State of Multifamily Forum on June 18, 2024.
Leases  ·  Industry
New York City

How Investors and Developers Are Navigating a Touch-and-Go Multifamily Market

By Mark Hallum
Nikita Rao
Players
Washington DC

Tishman Speyer Hires Nuveen Vet Nikita Rao as Head of U.S. Residential

By Nick Trombola