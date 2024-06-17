Sales Deals of the Week: $100M Goes ‘Poof’ in Hell’s Kitchen Office Deal
The top five sales across the country from June 10 to June 14
Now you see it, now you don’t. Related sold 321 West 44th Street to Empire Capital and Namdar Realty Group for less than $50 million this week, wiping away two-thirds of the value of the 10-story office building. Meanwhile, on the East Side, Douglaston Development dropped $114.5 million on a 90-unit apartment building, which it plans to partially demolish to make way for a better apartment building. Plus, Tishman Speyer parked $100.2 million in South Florida. The Rockefeller Center landlord is now also the Rock Lake Business Center landlord, its first industrial acquisition in that state.
|Amount
|Address
|Buyer
|Seller
|Brokers
|Asset
|$114.5 million
|1450 Third Avenue, New York
|Douglaston Development
|Valeray Real Estate Company
|N/A
|Multifamily
|$100.2 million
|3150-3250 NW 33rd Street, Pompano Beach; Fla.
|Tishman Speyer
|IDI Logistics
|N/A
|Industrial
|Less than $50 million
|321 West 44th Street, New York
|Empire Capital and Namdar Realty Group
|Related Fund Management
|CBRE’s Doug Middleton, Jack Stillwagon and Pat Arangio
|Office
|$27.5 million
|1670 West Broadway, Anaheim; Calif.
|David Yazdinian
|Dana Springer, Michelen Yamashita and Clark Biggers III
|Marcus & Millichap’s Tyler Leeson, Matt Kipp, Nicholas Kazemi and Drew Holden
|Multifamily
|$23.5 million
|Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
|GL Homes
|Landstar Development Group
|N/A
|Residential
|N/A
|Desert Hot Springs, Calif.
|Shopoff Realty Investments
|N/A
|N/A
|Development site
