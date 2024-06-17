Now you see it, now you don’t. Related sold 321 West 44th Street to Empire Capital and Namdar Realty Group for less than $50 million this week, wiping away two-thirds of the value of the 10-story office building. Meanwhile, on the East Side, Douglaston Development dropped $114.5 million on a 90-unit apartment building, which it plans to partially demolish to make way for a better apartment building. Plus, Tishman Speyer parked $100.2 million in South Florida. The Rockefeller Center landlord is now also the Rock Lake Business Center landlord, its first industrial acquisition in that state.

Sales Deals of the Week reflect deals closed or announced from June 10 to June 14. Information on sales can be sent to editorial@commercialobserver.com.