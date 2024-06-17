Sales
National

Sales Deals of the Week: $100M Goes ‘Poof’ in Hell’s Kitchen Office Deal

The top five sales across the country from June 10 to June 14

By June 17, 2024 6:00 am
reprints
Sales deal sheet
Photo: Getty Images

Now you see it, now you don’t. Related sold 321 West 44th Street to Empire Capital and Namdar Realty Group for less than $50 million this week, wiping away two-thirds of the value of the 10-story office building. Meanwhile, on the East Side, Douglaston Development dropped $114.5 million on a 90-unit apartment building, which it plans to partially demolish to make way for a better apartment building. Plus, Tishman Speyer parked $100.2 million in South Florida. The Rockefeller Center landlord is now also the Rock Lake Business Center landlord, its first industrial acquisition in that state.

Amount Address Buyer Seller Brokers Asset
$114.5 million 1450 Third Avenue, New York Douglaston Development Valeray Real Estate Company N/A Multifamily
$100.2 million 3150-3250 NW 33rd Street, Pompano Beach; Fla. Tishman Speyer IDI Logistics N/A Industrial
Less than $50 million 321 West 44th Street, New York Empire Capital and Namdar Realty Group Related Fund Management CBRE’s Doug Middleton, Jack Stillwagon and Pat Arangio Office
$27.5 million 1670 West Broadway, Anaheim; Calif. David Yazdinian Dana Springer, Michelen Yamashita and Clark Biggers III Marcus & Millichap’s Tyler Leeson, Matt Kipp, Nicholas Kazemi and Drew Holden Multifamily
$23.5 million Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. GL Homes Landstar Development Group N/A Residential
N/A Desert Hot Springs, Calif. Shopoff Realty Investments N/A N/A Development site

Sales Deals of the Week reflect deals closed or announced from June 10 to June 14. Information on sales can be sent to editorial@commercialobserver.com.

SEE ALSO: Sony Re-Enters Film Exhibition Business With Alamo Drafthouse Purchase
1450 Third Avenue, 1670 West Broadway, 321 West 44th Street, 3250 NW 33rd Street, David Yazdinian, Doug Middleton, Drew Holden, Jack Stillwagon, Matt Kipp, Nicholas Kazemi, Pat Arangio, Tyler Leeson, Douglaston Developmen, Empire Capital and Namdar Realty Group, GL Homes, IDI Logistics, Landstar Development Group, Related Fund Management, Shopoff Realty Investments, Tishman Speyer, Valeray Real Estate Company
Alamo Drafthouse Cinema founder Tim League at the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals in Austin, Texas.
Sales  ·  Retail
National

Sony Re-Enters Film Exhibition Business With Alamo Drafthouse Purchase

By Nick Trombola
Hessam Nadji
Sales  ·  Residential
California

SoCal Multifamily Asset Sells for $28M

By Nick Trombola
GL Homes President Misha Ezratti.
Sales  ·  Land
Florida

GL Homes Buys Another Plot in Palm Beach County’s Avenir Master Development

By Julia Echikson