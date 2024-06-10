The first week of June featured a number of triple-digit commercial real estate financings throughout New York City. That was led by a $485 million loan from Madison Realty Capital to recapitalize The Rabsky Group’s 1,098-unit multifamily asset at 625 Fulton Street in Downtown Brooklyn. Rabsky also landed $228 million of construction financing from G4 Capital Partners to build a 604-unit residential tower across two parcels of land in Gowanus, Brooklyn. Here are the rest of the deals.

