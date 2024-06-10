Finance Deals of the Week: Madison Realty Capital’s $485 Million Brooklyn Loan
The top five finance deals from June 3 to June 7
By The Editors June 10, 2024 6:00 amreprints
The first week of June featured a number of triple-digit commercial real estate financings throughout New York City. That was led by a $485 million loan from Madison Realty Capital to recapitalize The Rabsky Group’s 1,098-unit multifamily asset at 625 Fulton Street in Downtown Brooklyn. Rabsky also landed $228 million of construction financing from G4 Capital Partners to build a 604-unit residential tower across two parcels of land in Gowanus, Brooklyn. Here are the rest of the deals.
|Loan Amount
|Lender
|Borrower
|Address
|Property Type
|Broker
|$485 million
|Madison Realty Capital
|The Rabsky Group
|625 Fulton Street; Downtown Brooklyn
|Multifamily
|Galaxy Capital's Henry Bodek
|$228 million
|G4 Capital Partners
|The Rabsky Group
|395 Carroll Street and 313/325 Bond Stree; Gowanus, Brooklyn
|Multifamily
|N/A
|$210 million
|Valley National Bank
|Artimus
|1440 Amsterdam Avenue; Harlem
|Multifamily
|N/A
|$160 million
|Affinius Capital
|The Jay Group
|101 Fleet Place; Downtown Brooklyn
|Multifamily
|Galaxy Capital's Henry Bodek
|$100 million
|Morgan Stanley (MS) and Deutsche Bank (DB)
|The Feil Organization
|488 Madison Avenue; Midtown Manhattan
|Office
|Estreich and Company's Jonathan Estreich
Finance Deals of the Week reflect deals closed or announced from June 3 to June 7. Information on financings can be sent to editorial@commercialobserver.com.
