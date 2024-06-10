Finance
New York City

Finance Deals of the Week: Madison Realty Capital’s $485 Million Brooklyn Loan

The top five finance deals from June 3 to June 7

By June 10, 2024 6:00 am
Photo: Getty Images

The first week of June featured a number of triple-digit commercial real estate financings throughout New York City. That was led by a $485 million loan from Madison Realty Capital to recapitalize The Rabsky Group’s 1,098-unit multifamily asset at 625 Fulton Street in Downtown Brooklyn. Rabsky also landed $228 million of construction financing from G4 Capital Partners to build a 604-unit residential tower across two parcels of land in Gowanus, Brooklyn. Here are the rest of the deals.

Loan Amount Lender Borrower Address Property Type Broker
$485 million Madison Realty Capital The Rabsky Group 625 Fulton Street; Downtown Brooklyn Multifamily Galaxy Capital's Henry Bodek
$228 million G4 Capital Partners The Rabsky Group 395 Carroll Street and 313/325 Bond Stree; Gowanus, Brooklyn Multifamily N/A
$210 million  Valley National Bank Artimus 1440 Amsterdam Avenue; Harlem Multifamily N/A
$160 million Affinius Capital The Jay Group 101 Fleet Place; Downtown Brooklyn Multifamily Galaxy Capital's Henry Bodek
$100 million Morgan Stanley (MS) and Deutsche Bank (DB) The Feil Organization 488 Madison Avenue; Midtown Manhattan Office Estreich and Company's Jonathan Estreich

Finance Deals of the Week reflect deals closed or announced from June 3 to June 7. Information on financings can be sent to editorial@commercialobserver.com.

SEE ALSO: Sales Deals of the Week: Bloomberg Drops Big Money on Little Office
