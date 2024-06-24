A heat wave arrived in New York in the third week of June and that fiery activity carried over into commercial real estate loans. New York City snagged four of the five largest loans closed last week, none more impressive than Alexico Group landing $335 million in financing for The Mark Hotel, its five-star luxury property on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. Another big NYC-area deal was Affinius Capital supplying the $150 million loan to refinance The Breeze, a Long Beach, N.Y., multifamily developed by B2K Development and Harrison Street. But it wasn’t all New York — RXR Realty Investments provided $120 million to build Ray Phoenix, a 401-unit, 26-story multifamily tower in Downtown Phoenix.

Finance Deals of the Week reflect deals closed or announced from June 10 to June 21. Information on financings can be sent to editorial@commercialobserver.com.