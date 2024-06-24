Finance
New York City

Finance Deals of the Week: Goldman Sachs Makes $335M Loan on NYC Hotel Refi

Top five financing deals from June 17 to June 21

By June 24, 2024 6:00 am
Photo: Getty Images

A heat wave arrived in New York in the third week of June and that fiery activity carried over into commercial real estate loans. New York City snagged four of the five largest loans closed last week, none more impressive than Alexico Group landing $335 million in financing for The Mark Hotel, its five-star luxury property on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. Another big NYC-area deal was Affinius Capital supplying the $150 million loan to refinance The Breeze, a Long Beach, N.Y., multifamily developed by B2K Development and Harrison Street. But it wasn’t all New York — RXR Realty Investments provided $120 million to build Ray Phoenix, a 401-unit, 26-story multifamily tower in Downtown Phoenix.

Loan Amount Lender Borrower Address Asset Broker
$335 million Goldman Sachs Alexico Group 25 East 77th Street; New York City Hospitality Newmark’s Jordan Roeschlaub, Jonathan Firestone and Nick Scribani
$150 million Affinius Capital B2K Development and Harrison Street 180 Boardwalk; Long Beach, N.Y. Multifamily Walker & Dunlop’s Aaron Appel, Jonathan Schwartz, Adam Schwartz, Keith Kurland, Ari Hirt, Michael Ianno and William Herring
$120 million RXR Realty Investments Vela Development Partners and Ray 777 N. Central Avenue; Phoenix Multifamily JLL's Michael Gigliotti, Brad Miner, Elle Miraglia and Frank Choumas
$100 million PGIM Real Estate The Carlyle Group and Sabharwal Properties Four properties in New York City Self Storage Walker & Dunlop's Keith Kurland, Aaron Appel, Jonathan Schwartz, Adam Schwartz, Ari Hirt, Bill Herring and Stanley Cayre.
$97 million Wells Fargo (through Freddie Mac) Tredway and ELH Mgmt Seven Section 8 housing buildings; Fort Greene, Brooklyn Affordable Housing Affordable Housing Advisors’ Andy Daitch and Matt Kurzmann

Finance Deals of the Week reflect deals closed or announced from June 10 to June 21. Information on financings can be sent to editorial@commercialobserver.com.

