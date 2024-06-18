Recruiter Madison-Davis Moving to Bigger Digs Within 275 Madison

Recruitment firm Madison-Davis is doubling its presence on a new floor at 275 Madison Avenue, Commercial Observer has learned.

Madison-Davis signed a seven-year lease for 7,269 square feet of RPW Group’s 43-story building between East 39th and East 40th streets, according to a source with knowledge of the deal.

The firm has had a 3,600-square-foot office on the 28th floor of the property since last year and will move to the ninth floor with the new lease, the source said.

Asking rent was $58 per square foot, according to Vestian’s Corey Horowitz, who brokered the deal for Madison-Davis.

“Madison-Davis has made significant strides, doubling in size within a year of moving to 275 Madison Avenue,” Horowitz said in a statement. “We’re grateful to RPW for their support in accommodating our growth and maintaining our presence in this pivotal location.”

Madison-Davis was founded in 1982 and specializes in recruitment for financial services and technology companies, according to its website. It’s headquartered in Elmsford, N.Y.

Newmark (NMRK)’s William Cohen, JD Cohen and Ariel Harwood represented the landlord in the deal. A spokesperson for Newmark declined to comment.

Other tenants at the landmarked, 336,077-square-foot Madison Avenue building include executive headhunting firm Arrow Search Partners — which signed for 12,323 square feet in May — and Lord & Taylor parent company Saadia Group.

Nicholas Rizzi can be reached at nrizzi@commercialobserver.com.