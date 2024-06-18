Leases  ·  Office
New York City

Recruiter Madison-Davis Moving to Bigger Digs Within 275 Madison

By June 18, 2024 5:45 pm
reprints
275 Madison Avenue
275 Madison Avenue. PHOTO: Epicgenius/CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons

Recruitment firm Madison-Davis is doubling its presence on a new floor at 275 Madison Avenue, Commercial Observer has learned.

Madison-Davis signed a seven-year lease for 7,269 square feet of RPW Group’s 43-story building between East 39th and East 40th streets, according to a source with knowledge of the deal. 

SEE ALSO: Stripe Signs 147K-SF Sublease at 28 Liberty Street

The firm has had a 3,600-square-foot office on the 28th floor of the property since last year and will move to the ninth floor with the new lease, the source said.

Asking rent was $58 per square foot, according to Vestian’s Corey Horowitz, who brokered the deal for Madison-Davis.

“Madison-Davis has made significant strides, doubling in size within a year of moving to 275 Madison Avenue,” Horowitz said in a statement. “We’re grateful to RPW for their support in accommodating our growth and maintaining our presence in this pivotal location.”

Madison-Davis was founded in 1982 and specializes in recruitment for financial services and technology companies, according to its website. It’s headquartered in Elmsford, N.Y.

Newmark (NMRK)’s William Cohen, JD Cohen and Ariel Harwood represented the landlord in the deal. A spokesperson for Newmark declined to comment.

Other tenants at the landmarked, 336,077-square-foot Madison Avenue building include executive headhunting firm Arrow Search Partners — which signed for 12,323 square feet in May — and Lord & Taylor parent company Saadia Group.

Nicholas Rizzi can be reached at nrizzi@commercialobserver.com.

275 Madison Avenue, Ariel Harwood, Corey Horowitz, JD Cohen, William Cohen, Madison-Davis, Newmark, RPW Group, Vestian
Stripe's co-founder John Collison.
Leases  ·  Office
New York City

Stripe Signs 147K-SF Sublease at 28 Liberty Street

By Mark Hallum
Jeffrey Gural.
Leases  ·  Office
New York City

Audiovisual Designer Sees and Hears No Reason to Leave 171 Madison Avenue

By Abigail Nehring
Children play at a child care center.
Leases  ·  Retail
New York City

Early Childhood Educators Bright Start Sign Long Island City Lease

By Mark Hallum