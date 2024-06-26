CBRE Bolsters Southern California Multifamily Acquisition Team

CBRE (CBRE) is gearing up for multifamily deals in Southern California.

The brokerage announced Wednesday that it added a new group to its apartment investment sales team. The new crew led by Rachel Parsons and Derrek Ostrzyzek will focus on the sale of apartment communities and multifamily development/equity raises throughout the region.

The team joined CBRE from Berkadia, and has closed nearly $7 billion in multifamily transactions since 2018.

“[Parsons] and [Ostrzyzek]’s deep knowledge of the Southern Californian markets and proven track record will be invaluable to our clients’ needs and future growth in this $10 billion market,” Kelli Carhart, leader of multifamily capital markets for CBRE, said in a statement.

Parsons has more than 20 years of industry experience, and has closed more than $12 billion of multifamily transactions representing more than 40,000 units, according to CBRE. She spent 17 years at CBRE before positions at Berkadia and Moran & Company.

Ostrzyzek has more than 18 years of industry experience, during which he participated in the sale of $12 billion of multifamily transactions, according to CBRE. He also previously worked for Moran & Company and Invesco Real Estate as well as Berkadia.

“Multifamily investments continue to be a favored product for both U.S. and international commercial real estate investors,” Ostrzyzek said. “With billions of dollars of dry powder ready to be deployed, our team is excited to be a part of the largest commercial real estate services and investment firm in the world.”

