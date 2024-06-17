Leases  ·  Office
Washington DC

Jamestown Inks 12K-SQ Office Lease in Downtown DC

By June 17, 2024 12:21 pm
Michael Phillips
Jamestown Principal and Chairman Michael Phillips. Photo: Sasha Maslov/for Commercial Observer

A Chicago-based public accounting and consulting firm will continue its unfettered access to the White House — the exterior of it, anyway — with its new office move. 

Crowe is relocating from its current office at The Willard Center in Downtown Washington, D.C., to One Metro Center, about two blocks east of the house George Washington built. Crowe signed for about 12,000 square feet at the building with real estate investment and management firm Jamestown, though other details of the lease were not disclosed.

The firm’s lease at One Metro Center, at 701 13th Street NW, brings the complex to 89 percent occupancy. Law firm White & Case and Universal Service Administrative Company are some of Crowe’s new neighbors in the 421,000-square-foot building. 

One Metro Center - Jamestown
Interior of One Metro Center in Downtown Washington, D.C. Jamestown

“Crowe chose One Metro Center because of its location, access to public transportation, amenities, and the people experience the building will provide to the Crowe professionals who are affiliated with the D.C. office,” said Jason Stockton, office managing partner of Crowe’s D.C. Office, in a statement.

Cushman & Wakefield represented Crowe in the deal, while CBRE represented Jamestown. 

Since its founding in the early 1980s, Atlanta-based Jamestown has accrued a portfolio of $11.6 billion of assets under management across the country. 

That includes America’s Square, a 10-story office complex straddling New Jersey Avenue in D.C. near the U.S. Capitol. Jamestown inked two leases there in March — lobbying and trade group American Council of Life Insurers, which took 27,000 square feet, and clean energy policy nonprofit Clearpath, which took about 12,000 square feet. 

Another intriguing aspect of Jamestown’s portfolio is its focus on food, particularly in its adaptive reuse projects over the years such as the Chelsea Market in Manhattan and its Industry City complex in Brooklyn. Michael Phillips, the firm’s principal and chairman, sat down with Commercial Observer earlier this year to discuss his interest in elevating food scenes and other potential acquisitions in the company’s crosshairs for 2024.

Nick Trombola can be reached at ntrombola@commercialobserver.com.

