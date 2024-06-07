Colombian Gym Chain Action Black Inks 8.5K-SF Brickell Lease

Action Black, a fitness concept from Medellín, Columbia, is coming to Miami, having signed an 8,501-square-foot lease at Brickell’s Panorama Tower, one of the tallest buildings south of New York.

The gym, which will be on the second floor of the 81-story tower, is scheduled to open in the first half of 2025 as part of a 10-year lease, according to JLL, whose Jonathan Rosen represented the tenant.

Action Black, founded by Wilder Zapata Torres in 2015, offers boxing, bootcamp workouts, cycling, yoga, dance, and personal training classes. The fitness concept, which has 15 gyms in Colombia, is undergoing a global expansion, with 150 clubs planned in the U.S., Spain, Mexico, Portugal, Dominican Republic, China and Dubai.

Later this month, the first New York location in Tribeca is set to open. Action Black plans to open 10 to 15 new gyms across Florida.

“With the recent surge in development activity in the Brickell area, securing a leading international tenant like Action Black in the heart of the thriving commercial and residential district is a pivotal move that will help propel the brand’s expansion growth across Florida,” JLL’s Rosen said in a statement.

Located at 1100 Brickell Bay Drive in the heart of Miami’s financial district, the mixed-use Panorama Tower spans 2.5 million square feet. Colliers’ Jake Freeman, Kevin Gonzalez and Ana Paula represented the building’s developer and owner, Florida East Coast Realty, in the lease transaction and did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

