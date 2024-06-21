State Farm Life Insurance has acquired a 10-story office in Washington, D.C., at a foreclosure auction after the previous owners defaulted on a loan provided by the new owner.

State Farm will put down $17.6 million to acquire the 123,000-square-foot building at 1750 H Street NW, three blocks from the White House.

The building’s proposed assessed value for next year is $53.5 million, per the Business Journals, which first had news of the foreclosure sale. Its assessed value was $63.7 million in 2023. It last traded hands for $65 million in 2010.

Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) owned half of the property in a joint venture with AEW, but defaulted on the building’s loan provided by the new owner, State Farm. It had a remaining balance of $32.7 million that was set to mature in August 2027.

Media representatives for State Farm did not immediately return a request for comment.

OPI last year reported that the fair value of its investment in the 1750 H Street NW joint venture “was lower than our carrying value.”

Defaults and distress have defined the office market in D.C. this year. For example, the 10-story Liberty Building is on track to foreclosure, and a $243 million loan backing the Lafayette Centre has transferred to special servicing and is on the brink of default.

