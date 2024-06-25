Celeb Magnet Delilah Opening First NYC Location

An eatery known for its popularity among celebrities — and its strict no-photo policy — will be opening its first New York City location.

Delilah signed a 10,000-square-foot lease for a two-floor space at 50 Ninth Avenue in Manhattan’s Meatpacking District, according to sources with knowledge of the deal. The length of the lease is unclear, but one source said the eatery will be plunking down $1.5 million annually on rent.

The deal was first reported by the New York Post. Representatives for Delilah’s owner, The H.wood Group, and 50 Ninth landlord Tavros declined to comment.

The H.wood Group opened the first Delilah eight years ago in West Hollywood, aiming to capture the look of a Roaring `20s supper club, and it quickly became a mecca for celebrities and the ultra-rich, drawing visitors like Justin Bieber and Beyoncé, Vanity Fair reported. It opened a Las Vegas outpost in 2021 and a Miami location last year, according to Eater.

It’s unclear when Delilah’s owners plan to open its New York City outpost. The Post reported that it will have space for 350 people spread throughout 190 tables, serve food until 2 a.m., and have live music and DJs. Delilah already secured its liquor license for the space, which formerly housed the steakhouse Old Homestead, according to the Post.

And the eatery is already being welcomed with open arms by other owners in the neighborhood.

“This is a huge step in the right direction for the future of the Meatpacking District,” Aurora Capital Associates’ Jared Epstein, a longtime owner in the neighborhood, told Commercial Observer. “It’s turning into a luxury retail destination, but without nightlife it would lose its luster.”

Cushman & Wakefield (CWK)’s Jason Greenstone represented Delilah in its 50 Ninth deal while Charlie Koniver of Odyssey Retail Advisors handled it for Tavros. Greenstone and Konover did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Nicholas Rizzi can be reached at nrizzi@commercialobserver.com.