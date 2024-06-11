Leases  ·  Retail
New York City

Barry’s Bootcamp Signs 5K-SF Lease at 510 Driggs Avenue

By June 11, 2024 12:35 pm
Los Angeles, California October 6, 2023- Barry's Bootcamp founder Barry Jay leads a class at Red Studios in Los Angeles. Photo: Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Barry’s Bootcamp is opening a second Brooklyn outpost at 510 Driggs Avenue in Williamsburg, Commercial Observer has learned.

In what will be its 10th New York City location, the fitness brand signed a 10-year lease for 5,200 square feet in the Northlink Capital-owned building, which is now fully leased. Asking rent on the deal was $150 per square foot, according to brokers for the landlord.

“Our strategy focused on curating a dynamic mix of tenants to enhance the community, and we believe Barry’s Bootcamp is a perfect fit,” Nate Mallon, the founder of Verada Retail who represented the landlord with Brendan Thrapp, said in a statement. “Barry’s Bootcamp will bring tremendous energy and value to 510 Driggs Avenue.”

Neal Ohm and Michael Cohen of Newmark (NMRK) negotiated on behalf of Barry’s Bootcamp. Mallon declined further comment while Newmark did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Other retailers in the mixed-use building include The Learning Experience, which leased 12,500 square feet for childhood education; Perspire Sauna Studio, which signed for 2,800 square feet in a below-grade space in the spring; and Baker Pediatrics with 5,000 square feet.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.

