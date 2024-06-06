Design + Construction  ·  Architecture
New York City

NYC’s First Net-Zero Development Kicks Off on the Rockaway Boardwalk

The Arverne East Welcome Center is a pit stop for beachgoers, a park ranger station and community facility all rolled into one

By June 6, 2024 12:19 pm
reprints
A two-story public beach facility clad in reclaimed wood.
Arverne East Welcome Center on the Rockaway Boardwalk at Beach 44th Street. Photo: Albert Vecerka/Esto
A view of the porch of the Welcome Center looking towards the Beach 44th Street subway platform.
WXY designed a wraparound porch raised nine-feet above the ground. Photo: Albert Vecerka/Esto
The Welcome Center's fritted glass windows are friendly to shorebirds.
The Welcome Center's fritted glass windows are friendly to shorebirds. Photo: Albert Vecerka/Esto
A wide view of the Welcome Center amid an large undeveloped area of dunes and beach grass.
The Welcome Center abuts the 35-acre Arverne East Nature Preserve. Photo: Albert Vecerka/Esto
Visitors wash their hands at a long, white wash basin.
A shady area cut through the center of the building contains row of sinks and public bathroom stalls. Photo: Albert Vecerka/Esto

Midtown melts away when you reach Beach 44th Street in Far Rockaway, Queens, where the A train lets you off directly in front of the newly opened $30.3 million Arverne East Nature Preserve and Welcome Center.

The two-story structure clad in reclaimed wood bears little resemblance to other public restrooms on the Rockaway Boardwalk. For one thing, it requires no fossil fuels to function.

SEE ALSO: New York City Faces Class A Office Shortage

A pair of solar panels on its roof and a geothermal heat exchange system generate all the energy necessary to power the recessed lights across its cantilevered roof and keep water flowing from the taps.

The net-zero facility also contains a park ranger station, an office for The Campaign Against Hunger (which operates a 1.5-acre urban farm on a neighboring site) and a bonus room of sorts. It’s partially furnished and anyone can use it — you just need to fill out an online form to reserve the space.

But most beachgoers make a beeline up the stairs to a long washbasin visible in a shady tunnel cut through the center of the building. Behind it is a bank of five gender-neutral public restroom stalls and two family-size stalls.

It’s a five-star experience compared to the smattering of public toilets elsewhere in New York City.

The Welcome Center’s 3,890-square-foot wraparound porch is raised nine feet above the Rockaway Boardwalk, which makes it a great vantage point to observe the dunes. 

“It has this big horizontal plane of the roof, because when you’re in the Rockaways the horizon is very strong,” said Claire Weisz, founding principal of the site’s designer WXY.

The firm set out to design the opposite of a “glazed brick box” that was the mid-20th century bathhouse design preferred by master planner Robert Moses, Weisz said.

The Welcome Center is more an ode to its natural surroundings. Its fritted glass doors and windows are friendly to shorebirds, and it will blend further into the dunes as its wood cladding darkens over time, according to Weisz.

Moses did not exactly have a Midas touch on the beachside community of Arverne. His slum clearance campaign in the 1950s and early 1960s left gaping holes that the city is only now trying to fix. Things are about to ramp up as L+M Development Partners, Bluestone Organization, Triangle Equities, Mega Contracting Group, and Urbane begin the second phase of the 116-acre Arverne Urban Renewal Plan.

The public-private partnership will create a 1,650-unit, net-zero, mixed-income community — the city’s first — on a swath of vacant and neglected blocks to the east of the Welcome Center.

The city has owned the lots ever since they were condemned following Moses’s consequential tenure in the 1950s as the head of the Mayor’s Committee on Slum Clearance. Housing officials had to return to the drawing board multiple times after the financial crisis in 2008 and Superstorm Sandy four years later.

“This project has been decades in the making,” L+M Managing Director Sara Levenson said. “We joke that it has nine lives.”

But the Welcome Center gives residents a taste of what’s to come with the full development, and Weisz was all too aware of its symbolic significance in Arverne.

“A lot of the design program behind WXY’s work comes from the understanding that public buildings play an outsized role in making communities feel like they’re part of something, they’re proud of it,” Weisz said. “These small public structures are standing alone by themselves up against the skyline of Manhattan.

“They have a job to do, to create a sense of drama and welcome and joy.”

Abigail Nehring can be reached at anehring@commercialobserver.com.

Arverne East Nature Preserve, Arverne East Welcome Center, Claire Weisz, Robert Moses, Rockaway Boardwalk, Sara Levenson, slideshow, The Campaign Against Hunger, Bluestone Organization, L+M Development Partners, Mega Contracting Group, Triangle Equities, Urbane, WXY
Design + Construction  ·  Leases
New York City

New York City Faces Class A Office Shortage

By Larry Getlen
Premium
Blackstone.
Design + Construction  ·  Construction
Florida

Blackstone Proposes 128,000-SF Warehouse Near Miami

By Jeff Ostrowski
The Downtown Los Angeles skyline against the San Gabriel Mountains on February 11.
Design + Construction  ·  Construction
Los Angeles

Calif. Office-to-Apartment Projects Edged Out Hotel Conversions in 2023: Report

By Anna Staropoli