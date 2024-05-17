Lease Deals of the Week: Everything’s Coming Up Milstein

Leases
For this week’s top deals, “Everything’s coming up Milhouse Milstein!

Milstein Properties secured three of the top five leases in the city this week at 22 Vanderbilt, including Bain & Company’s giant 235,200-square-foot relocation to the property. But it wasn’t only Milstein getting the glory this week, with RXR moving to a direct deal for Palantir Technologies’ 140,345 square feet at 620 Avenue of the Americas, space it used to lease from WeWork.

SEE ALSO: Finance Deals of the Week: KKR Provides $220M Industrial Portfolio Refi
Tenant Sq. Feet Address Type Landlord Brokers Asset
Bain & Company 235,200 22 Vanderbilt Relocation Milstein Properties Landlord: CBRE's Paul Amrich, Neil King, Jeffrey Fischer, Sacha Zarba and Meghan Allen; Brookfiled Properties' Duncan McCuaig, David Caperna and P.J. Massey. Tenant: CBRE's John Maher, Chris Corrinet and Paul Myers Office
Palantir Technologies 140,345 620 Avenue of the Americas New RXR Landlord: N/A. Tenant: Newmark’s Michael Morris and Raise Commercial Real Estate’s Michael Iino Office
Trade Desk 126,000 1114 Avenue of the Americas Expansion Brookfield Properties Landlord: Brookfield's Duncan McCuaig, Mikael Nahmias, Hayley Shoener and P.J. Massey. Tenant: Cushman & Wakefield's Ethan Silverstein, Anthony LoPresti, Connor Daugstrup and Carlo Brignardello Office
Duane Morris 80,000 22 Vanderbilt Relocation Milstein Properties Landlord: CBRE's Paul Amrich, Neil King, Jeffrey Fischer, Sacha Zarba and Meghan Allen; Brookfiled's Duncan McCuaig, David Caperna and P.J. Massey. Tenant: CBRE's Bill Iacovelli and Conor Denihan Office
TD Securities 80,000 22 Vanderbilt Relocation Milstein Properties Landlord: CBRE's Paul Amrich, Neil King, Jeffrey Fischer, Sacha Zarba and Meghan Allen; Brookfiled's Duncan McCuaig, David Caperna and P.J. Massey. Tenant: CBRE's Ryan Alexander, Matthew Saker and Nicole Marshall Office

Lease Deals of the Week reflect leases closed or announced from May 13 to May 17. Information on leases can be sent to editorial@commercialobserver.com.

1114 Avenue Of The Americas, 22 Vanderbilt Avenue, 620 Avenue of the Americas, Deals of the Week, Grace Building, Brookfield Properties, Milstein Properties, RXR
