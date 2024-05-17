Lease Deals of the Week: Everything’s Coming Up Milstein
The top five leases in New York City from May 13 to May 17
By The Editors May 17, 2024 10:00 am
For this week’s top deals, “Everything’s coming up
Milhouse Milstein!”
Milstein Properties secured three of the top five leases in the city this week at 22 Vanderbilt, including Bain & Company’s giant 235,200-square-foot relocation to the property. But it wasn’t only Milstein getting the glory this week, with RXR moving to a direct deal for Palantir Technologies’ 140,345 square feet at 620 Avenue of the Americas, space it used to lease from WeWork.
|Tenant
|Sq. Feet
|Address
|Type
|Landlord
|Brokers
|Asset
|Bain & Company
|235,200
|22 Vanderbilt
|Relocation
|Milstein Properties
|Landlord: CBRE's Paul Amrich, Neil King, Jeffrey Fischer, Sacha Zarba and Meghan Allen; Brookfiled Properties' Duncan McCuaig, David Caperna and P.J. Massey. Tenant: CBRE's John Maher, Chris Corrinet and Paul Myers
|Office
|Palantir Technologies
|140,345
|620 Avenue of the Americas
|New
|RXR
|Landlord: N/A. Tenant: Newmark’s Michael Morris and Raise Commercial Real Estate’s Michael Iino
|Office
|Trade Desk
|126,000
|1114 Avenue of the Americas
|Expansion
|Brookfield Properties
|Landlord: Brookfield's Duncan McCuaig, Mikael Nahmias, Hayley Shoener and P.J. Massey. Tenant: Cushman & Wakefield's Ethan Silverstein, Anthony LoPresti, Connor Daugstrup and Carlo Brignardello
|Office
|Duane Morris
|80,000
|22 Vanderbilt
|Relocation
|Milstein Properties
|Landlord: CBRE's Paul Amrich, Neil King, Jeffrey Fischer, Sacha Zarba and Meghan Allen; Brookfiled's Duncan McCuaig, David Caperna and P.J. Massey. Tenant: CBRE's Bill Iacovelli and Conor Denihan
|Office
|TD Securities
|80,000
|22 Vanderbilt
|Relocation
|Milstein Properties
|Landlord: CBRE's Paul Amrich, Neil King, Jeffrey Fischer, Sacha Zarba and Meghan Allen; Brookfiled's Duncan McCuaig, David Caperna and P.J. Massey. Tenant: CBRE's Ryan Alexander, Matthew Saker and Nicole Marshall
|Office
Lease Deals of the Week reflect leases closed or announced from May 13 to May 17. Information on leases can be sent to editorial@commercialobserver.com.
